I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
This $7.5 Million Subterranean Villa in Greece Was Sculpted Into a Rocky Hillside
This villa in Greece may look like it’s been plucked from the future, but it’s actually steeped in architectural tradition. Sculpted within a rocky hillside on the island of Antiparos, the modern, disc-shaped abode, known as Cronus, was inspired by the circular walls that are built around lemon trees in the Mediterranean to protect them from the elements.
A Six-Bedroom Villa With Egypt’s Pyramids in the Backyard Just Hit the Market
Views are a must-have for many luxury home buyers. But it’s a rare property that overlooks one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. A more than 32,000-square-foot mansion in Cairo does just that, offering unimpeded vistas of the Great Pyramids of Giza from its oversize windows and the pool and lounge area. It hit the market earlier this month for 141 million Egyptian pounds (US$7.24 million), according to the listing with Egypt Sotheby’s International Realty.
This $37 Million South Florida Home Is Like Living in a Plush Four Seasons Hotel Suite
Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to name a few.
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Four Seasons Brand Launches New Luxury Yacht Cruise Line
Plans were announced to launch a Four Seasons branded yacht cruise line as the latest effort in the expanded ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry. Fincantieri will build the new ultra-luxury vessel which is due to begin operations at the end of 2025 as the start of Four Seasons Yachts.
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Editor Picks: Luxury & Boutique Hotels in Venice
Venice is brimming with beautiful boutique and luxury hotels, but which to choose?. Venice is one of the world’s most enchanting cities. A rich treasure trove of art, fine dining and palaces, the city is actually a collection of tiny islands connected by pretty bridges and waterways, floating in more than 150 canals. It’s picture-perfect. Thankfully, there are dozens of hotels as good-looking as the city. And, while luxury travellers will have no trouble finding opulent luxury hotels and palazzi to rest their heads, cash-strapped travellers will find plenty of affordable boutiques too. We’ve scoured the city for ten of the best luxury and boutique hotels in Venice, Italy.
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
The Majestic Italian Hilltop City That’s Only A Day Trip From Rome
My first home in Italy 20 years ago was a 13th-century medieval house with walls 4 feet thick and views as far away as 70 miles. But one of the best things about living there was how close it was to the ancient Etruscan town of Orvieto. A very special hilltop town, Orvieto was my neighbors’ favorite place to go for dinner. Upon arrival, they would first indulge in a gigantic ice cream and then enjoy a passeggiata, or a “stroll,” through the town’s picturesque streets.
