wegotthiscovered.com
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
The Old Man review: Jeff Bridges’ riveting Disney+ thriller proves the spy genre can achieve poignance
At first it’s hard to believe The Old Man could be a spy thriller. The Disney+ series opens with mighty Jeff Bridges groaning to put on socks. His elderly but AWOL CIA agent – the too aptly named Dan Chase – makes doctor’s appointments to discuss ailments he doesn’t even have. “When I was a little girl, you were a king,” his daughter tells him, seemingly testing out lines for dad’s eulogy.Soon, though, the diminished king’s past catches up with him, forcing a return to imperial form. Turns out it’s like riding a bike. By the end of the...
Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films
Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
ComicBook
Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie
Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
'Smile' lampoons horror tropes — or does it?
Writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut “Smile” boasts the thinnest of premises based on a laundry list of horror movie trends and tropes, from the historical to the contemporary.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
The things that don’t spark joy
We’ve all seen Marie Kondo and her organization wizardry on Netflix, preaching her secret key to not being a hot mess: if the object doesn’t “spark joy,” throw it away. I am a hot (arguable) mess, and I hold onto things that spark sadness, frustration, nostalgia and humiliation.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Admits Jurassic Park Probably Didn't Need Sequels
When Jurassic Park was released in the 1990s, immediately making things a franchise wasn't the first thin studios were considering, especially not with Steven Spielberg movies. As Doctor Malcolm says though, life found a way, and five sequels to the Michael Crichton adaptation have been released over the past three decades with the franchise bringing in over $6 billion at the global box office. The latest of these, Jurassic World Dominion, marked a culmination point for everything before it, reuniting the old and new casts into one. Even though it was a big movie for Universal, and the sixth in the entire franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has kind of admitted that all these sequels shouldn't exist.
411mania.com
The Munsters (Blu-Ray) Review
Richard Brake – Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang / Orlock. Dee Wallace – Good Morning Transylvania Announcer. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive material, scary images, and language. Rob Zombie is one of the most polarizing filmmakers working. The rock star-turned-movie maker has his share of devoted fans who...
411mania.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Freya Allan is heading from fantasy TV to sci-fi action, with the Witcher co-star signing on for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reports that Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla in the Netflix Witcher series, has joined Owen Teague in the newly-dubbed film as has Peter Macon. The...
‘Jurassic World’ Director Says 1993 Original ‘Probably’ Should’ve Been Standalone
Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, suggested in a new profile in Empire magazine that perhaps the minds behind the sequel series were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. Calling the franchise “inherently unfranchisable,” Trevorrow commented, “there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park.” But, he added, “if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?” The 46-year-old director explained that, with this year’s Jurassic World Dominion, he tried to “change the DNA of the franchise” by making it more of “a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.” (Jurassic buffs will recall that Dominion largely spurned its dinos in favor of a more locust-centric plot, to the dismay of critics everywhere.) In between bouts of praising the original Spielberg film, Trevorrow may want to rewatch it, as it seems he’s in need of a reminder of what happens when one messes around with DNA.Read more at The Daily Beast.
'The important lessons': Tom Hanks, 66, is coming out with a novel that highlights what he has learned during his 50 year career in Hollywood
Tom Hanks has written a new novel with familiar content. The 66-year-old actor shared with People that his work is based on the 'important lessons' he has learned while trying to make it - and stay on top - in Hollywood. Hanks is one of the most successful actors of...
Polygon
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue Hollywood’s most underrated franchise
The recent Planet of the Apes trilogy is one of the most consistently fun and thoughtful blockbuster franchise revivals in recent memory. Beginning in an understated fashion with Rupert Wyatt’s 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the series took off when The Batman director Matt Reeves grabbed the baton for 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes with an understated approach to post-apocalyptic action that never lost sight of the humanity in its story about a burgeoning ape society.
All The Disney Animation Movies From 2011-2020, Ranked
The hits from Disney Animation Studios just kept on coming in the 2010s. Here are all the Disney Animation films from 2011-2020, ranked.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the worst blockbusters of all-time can find love through unintentional hilarity
Ever since Steven Spielberg and George Lucas changed cinema forever through the respective releases of Jaws and Star Wars in 1977, big budget blockbusters have arrived at regular intervals to deliver grandstanding spectacle on an increasingly epic scale. The best ones don’t tend to make the most money, though, but the worst do have a habit of bombing spectacularly.
Adapting Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes: Season 1 Of The Audience Mystery Series Is An Underseen Gem
One of the best modern Stephen King adaptations hasn't been seen by nearly enough people.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director hints the marketing wasn’t being entirely truthful
Every ending is the opportunity for a different beginning. That’s definitely the case with the Jurassic World Dominion franchise, which recently saw its third and final film make its way through theaters. Now director Colin Trevorrow is saying the marketing was off. Instead of advertising the movie as the...
