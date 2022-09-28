Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
A comprehensive review of smoothie bowls around Notre Dame
Prior to this year, the only way for a Notre Dame student to secure a delicious bowl of blended acai was to take a walk down to Purely Pressed on Eddy Street. Now, there are two places on campus that sell smoothie bowls: Rollin’ and Bowlin’ at the Hagerty Cafe in Duncan Student Center and Flip Kitchen in LaFortune Student Center. I have taken it upon myself to try each of the smoothie bowl places on and near campus so that you don’t have to. For the basis of this comparison, I have selected the bowls that are most similar to each other from each respective place: Flip Kitchen’s “Acai Banana Berry,” Purely Pressed’s “Acai” and Rollin’ and Bowlin’s “Super Monkey Bowl.”
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival will take place this weekend in Niles. It’s one of Michigan’s largest festivals and will feature four days of festivities. Guests can enjoy free entertainment, parades, contests, carnival rides and vendors. There will also be a...
abc57.com
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
￼Grant to help provide pre-college programming for underserved high school students
The Notre Dame office of pre-college programming has received a grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc, a private charitable organization based in Indianapolis. The funding provided by this grant will go towards providing pre-college programming for teens from underserved high schools in Indiana. The Lilly Endowment has offered other grants...
Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog
The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Indiana junior only student in the world to achieve perfect score on AP calculus exam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school junior in Indiana received a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Calculus AB exam this spring, something that's never happened before. Felix Zhang, currently a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, aced the test with 108 points out of the 108...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Paddy Burns: ‘A leader on and off the field’
Looking at Paddy Burns’ resume through two and a half years of collegiate soccer, you’d be excused for thinking he was one of the most coveted recruits around before his enrollment. Now a junior, Burns has played nearly every minute he’s been available for each of the last...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Holy Cross dominates IUSB 11-0
Holy Cross men’s and women’s head coach Omar Gallo usually prowls his teams’ sidelines, offering words of encouragement to his players and offering the referees polite criticisms about calls they have made. However, as the Holy Cross women’s soccer team played Indiana University South Bend (IUSB) on Wednesday, Gallo felt content to sit in a folding chair and observe the action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish look to build on 8-0 rout of Kalamazoo
Following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to North Carolina Saturday night, head coach Chad Riley and the Irish were looking to bounce back against Kalamazoo Tuesday night. On a rainy, crisp night at Alumni Stadium, the Irish took the field looking to find a momentum-building win with a tough patch of the schedule approaching. This was the first time Notre Dame took on Kalamazoo since 1980, when the Hornets defeated the Irish 1-0.
abc57.com
Indiana University South Bend receives over $2 million to support low-income students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana University South Bend was awarded $2,092,527 in grant money to increase retention and graduation rates for low-income and at-risk students. The Strengthening Institutions Program Grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and will support a five-year project that takes a community approach to student achievement.
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Senate passes resolutions calling for UHS self-scheduling, subsidies for RecSports passes
The Notre Dame student senate passed resolutions Wednesday aimed at making recreational passes more affordable and improving the accessibility of University Health Services (UHS). In the past year, RecSports announced they were switching from a pay-per-class system to a pass system for group recreational and fitness classes. Now students can...
saintjosephsquare.com
Pizza review: Mimmos Pizza
“Pizza is the great equalizer” is a classic quote from the Office character Michael Scott. But it’s more than just a quote, there is some underlining truth in that statement. America is seemingly obsessed with pizza, probably because we all as Americans eat pizza regardless of gender, race, or annual income. Because of this equalizer, thousands of entrepreneurs chase their dream of opening a pizzeria. The most prevalent type of restaurant is a pizza restaurant and we as the consumers get to reap the benefits.
Comments / 0