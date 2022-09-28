Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Belles volleyball swept by Manchester, lose 9th straight
The Saint Mary’s Belles hosted their fourth home game of the season Wednesday night when they faced the Manchester University Spartans in a losing match. The Belles put up a fight, but the Spartans ultimately defeated them in a three-set sweep. The first set opened up with an early...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish women’s soccer bounces back, pulls away from BC for 3-0 win
No. 16 Notre Dame women’s soccer traveled to Chestnut Hill on Thursday night and were the aggressor throughout. The Irish ultimately emerged with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Boston College. After a dominant 7-0 start to the season in nonconference play, the Irish entered the game coming off of...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Holy Cross dominates IUSB 11-0
Holy Cross men’s and women’s head coach Omar Gallo usually prowls his teams’ sidelines, offering words of encouragement to his players and offering the referees polite criticisms about calls they have made. However, as the Holy Cross women’s soccer team played Indiana University South Bend (IUSB) on Wednesday, Gallo felt content to sit in a folding chair and observe the action.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Belles battle, lose 2-0 to Thunder
Entering the game with a 0-5-3 record, the Saint Mary’s soccer team had a daunting task ahead of them. Trine University had made it to the NCAA tournament last year, and before their matchup with the Belles, had a 4-3-1 record. While the Belles were unable to come out on top, they battled with the Thunder and held them to only 2 goals throughout the match.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish look to build on 8-0 rout of Kalamazoo
Following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to North Carolina Saturday night, head coach Chad Riley and the Irish were looking to bounce back against Kalamazoo Tuesday night. On a rainy, crisp night at Alumni Stadium, the Irish took the field looking to find a momentum-building win with a tough patch of the schedule approaching. This was the first time Notre Dame took on Kalamazoo since 1980, when the Hornets defeated the Irish 1-0.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
ZeLO: Overlooking the college football landscape
Whoever, you are, wherever you are, breathe. Feel better?. After an insane four weeks of Notre Dame, there is a lull in the season courtesy of an early bye week. The Irish are at an unexpected 2-2 record, and with this bye comes a chance for both fans and the team to collect their breath and prepare for the following slate of games.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish host Boston College in important ACC match
After a dominating performance against the Kalamazoo Hornets Tuesday night, the Irish are getting ready for an ACC matchup against Boston College Friday in South Bend. Notre Dame comes into the game with an overall record of 4-3-1, going just 1-2 in conference play so far this year. After losing to North Carolina and Syracuse, this game is all but a must-win for the team. While the Irish have had a less than perfect start to the season, recent successes show that there is more to this team than its record.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish cross country teams to compete at Joe Piane Invitational
The Irish men’s and women’s cross country teams will return to action this Friday at the Joe Piane Invitational, their biggest home meet of the season. The Irish have competed in a couple of smaller meets this year, but Friday’s meet will be the first larger meet with some high-caliber competition.
