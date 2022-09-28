Read full article on original website
Related
Man of mystery discovered in Paris
He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
King Tut's burial chamber could contain door to Nefertiti's tomb
Hieroglyphics hidden in the tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamen have strengthened the belief that the tomb could contain a door to the tomb of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti, according to a world-renowned British Egyptologist.
Pope who served 33 days before stunning death is beatified
“With a smile, Pope John Paul managed to communicate the goodness of the Lord,” Pope Francis said.
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7,000-year-old structure near Prague is older than Stonehenge, Egyptian pyramids
Archaeologists near Prague have unearthed the remains of a 7,000-year-old structure that may have been a Stone Age community center.
The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates
The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.
Stonehenge exhibition highlights similarities between ancient British and Japanese cultures
The treasures on display range from the spectacular – a cooking pot made 5,000 years ago decorated with a ceramic representation of dancing flames – to the intriguing, such as lovingly crafted models of mushrooms that might suggest the ancient makers were interested in the mind-altering properties of fungi.
Archaeologists Say They Have Pinpointed the Earliest and Oldest Surviving Church of Christian Worship in England
Recently, archaeologists confirmed the identity of England's oldest surviving church, the chapel of St Pancras, in Canterbury. According to research by Professor Ken Dark, the church was "built and consecrated in about 600 by St Augustine." [i]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Buckle your seatbelts, it’s time to study abroad
I had a lot of expectations about how my study abroad was going to go, and none of them came to fruition the way I thought they would. Now, this isn’t to say I didn’t have the best time of my life — I definitely did. That being said, my study abroad experience taught me one of the most important lessons I’ve gotten out of my time at Notre Dame: Just go with it.
A Paris Deep Freeze Almost Killed ‘Aladdin’ Storyteller
The author of The Book of Travels (Kitāb al-Siyāḥah), Ḥannā Diyāb, became known to Western scholarship more than a century after his death, when his name was discovered in the diaries of Antoine Galland, the great French Orientalist and translator of the Thousand and One Nights. Since that discovery, Diyāb, a Maronite Christian merchant and storyteller from Aleppo, has become a familiar figure to scholars interested in the textual history of the Nights. He has been described as Galland’s muse: The informant who supplied several famous stories to the French translation of the collection, including “Aladdin” and “ʿAlī Bābā and...
FodorsTravel
The Original Hellfire Club: Where British Elites Practiced Pagan Rites and Bacchanalian Orgies
Long before the Hellfire Club became associated with the new season of “Stranger Things,” it was an 18th-century gathering of hedonistic British aristocracy. “Welcome to the River Styx!” beamed Willow Randall, tour guide at the Hellfire Caves in the south-eastern English county of Buckinghamshire. “We’re about to pass off into hell.”
Amsterdam Art Museum Incorporates Real Bugs In a New Exhibition
Plenty of science museums have exhibits dedicated to insects and arthropods. Plenty of art museums feature art in which insects play a significant role. But until now, those two worlds haven’t really converged. Every once in a while they’ll overlap, sometimes to surreal effect, as when Damien Hirst’s “A Thousand Years” — which incorporates living flies — drew the ire of PETA and was taken down at an art museum in Germany.
Smithonian
Two Hundred Years Ago, the Rosetta Stone Unlocked the Secrets of Ancient Egypt
When Jean-François Champollion, a 31-year-old Frenchman who’d dedicated his life to the study of ancient Egypt, burst into his brother’s Paris office on September 14, 1822, he made an emphatic declaration—“Je tiens mon affaire!” (“I’ve got it!”)—then promptly collapsed. According to popular lore, the philologist, or scholar of historical languages, only recovered from his fainting spell five days later.
Phys.org
Detailing a disastrous autumn day in ancient Italy
Volcanic eruptions evoke images of lava, fire, and destruction; however, this is not always the case. The Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius around 4,000 years ago—2,000 years before the one that buried the Roman city of Pompeii— left a remarkably intact glimpse into Early Bronze Age village life in the Campania region of Southern Italy.
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey calls for sacred Ethiopian tablet in Westminster Abbey to be repatriated after branding it a 'matter of faith'
A former Archbishop of Canterbury has called on Westminster Abbey to return a sacred tablet to Ethiopia after branding the issue a 'matter of faith'. Lord Carey of Clifton, 86, is understood to want the sacred object to be repatriated to the Horn of Africa after it was seized following the Battle of Magdala in 1868.
Did druids build Stonehenge?
It's commonly said that the druids built Stonehenge. But is there any truth to this assertion?
Comments / 0