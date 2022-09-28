Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Saint Mary’s introduces digital and public humanities minor
Saint Mary’s introduced the new digital and public humanities minor this fall. The digital and public humanities minor is an interdisciplinary, hands-on field of study that aims to highlight the real-world applications of the humanities field. “Humanities is quite literally the study of what it means to be human...
abc57.com
Indiana University South Bend receives over $2 million to support low-income students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana University South Bend was awarded $2,092,527 in grant money to increase retention and graduation rates for low-income and at-risk students. The Strengthening Institutions Program Grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and will support a five-year project that takes a community approach to student achievement.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
￼Grant to help provide pre-college programming for underserved high school students
The Notre Dame office of pre-college programming has received a grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc, a private charitable organization based in Indianapolis. The funding provided by this grant will go towards providing pre-college programming for teens from underserved high schools in Indiana. The Lilly Endowment has offered other grants...
abc57.com
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
South Bend Symphony Orchestra performs at Notre Dame
This past weekend, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra opened its 90th season with two stellar performances of “Mozart y Mambo” at the DeBartalo Performing Arts Center. Conductor Alastair Willis was greeted on stage with the presence of his sister, Sarah Willis, a member of the Berlin Philharmonic and French horn player.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Holy Cross dominates IUSB 11-0
Holy Cross men’s and women’s head coach Omar Gallo usually prowls his teams’ sidelines, offering words of encouragement to his players and offering the referees polite criticisms about calls they have made. However, as the Holy Cross women’s soccer team played Indiana University South Bend (IUSB) on Wednesday, Gallo felt content to sit in a folding chair and observe the action.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival will take place this weekend in Niles. It’s one of Michigan’s largest festivals and will feature four days of festivities. Guests can enjoy free entertainment, parades, contests, carnival rides and vendors. There will also be a...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
A comprehensive review of smoothie bowls around Notre Dame
Prior to this year, the only way for a Notre Dame student to secure a delicious bowl of blended acai was to take a walk down to Purely Pressed on Eddy Street. Now, there are two places on campus that sell smoothie bowls: Rollin’ and Bowlin’ at the Hagerty Cafe in Duncan Student Center and Flip Kitchen in LaFortune Student Center. I have taken it upon myself to try each of the smoothie bowl places on and near campus so that you don’t have to. For the basis of this comparison, I have selected the bowls that are most similar to each other from each respective place: Flip Kitchen’s “Acai Banana Berry,” Purely Pressed’s “Acai” and Rollin’ and Bowlin’s “Super Monkey Bowl.”
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Paddy Burns: ‘A leader on and off the field’
Looking at Paddy Burns’ resume through two and a half years of collegiate soccer, you’d be excused for thinking he was one of the most coveted recruits around before his enrollment. Now a junior, Burns has played nearly every minute he’s been available for each of the last...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish look to build on 8-0 rout of Kalamazoo
Following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to North Carolina Saturday night, head coach Chad Riley and the Irish were looking to bounce back against Kalamazoo Tuesday night. On a rainy, crisp night at Alumni Stadium, the Irish took the field looking to find a momentum-building win with a tough patch of the schedule approaching. This was the first time Notre Dame took on Kalamazoo since 1980, when the Hornets defeated the Irish 1-0.
Silver Alert for northwest Indiana teen canceled
A statewide Silver Alert declared earlier Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy from northwest Indiana has been canceled.
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
WNDU
McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce. The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments. This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. McCormick &...
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
