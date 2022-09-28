Read full article on original website
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs
Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
Chicago-Based Byline Bank Adopts TassatPay for Real-Time Payments
Chicago-based Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use the blockchain-based platform TassatPay to give the bank’s B2B customers access to real-time payments at any time and with no limits on transaction size or volume. Tassat, which provides private, blockchain-based B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions to...
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
Today in B2B Payments: 8 Firms Announce 4 Partnerships
Today in B2B payments, newly announced partnerships aim to provide solutions for eInvoicing, request-to-pay services, capital advance, B2B eCommerce payments and payment tech for accounts receivable (AR) management. Plus, Billtrust says it’s been sold in a $1.7 billion deal. Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology...
Walmart, Disney, Nike Push Further Into Metaverse
Walmart jumped into the metaverse this week with two new spaces in Roblox, the non-blockchain metaverse game which claims 52 million daily active users. “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play” are a testing ground for future expansion into the virtual reality worlds, the retail giant’s Chief Marketing Officer, William White, told CNBC.
Price-Pummeled Consumers Find Solace in HealthTech
If you’re feeling a bit more stressed out about making ends meet nowadays, there’s good reason. Perusing the headlines on PYMNTS this week doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Close to two-thirds of us are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay the bills. And those of us who aren’t just getting by are rapidly becoming inured to the sticker shock that happens whenever we take a glance at our grocery receipts and discover that the cost of a dozen eggs seems to be hovering somewhere between absurd and stratospheric.
Madeira Gets a Digital Twin in the Metaverse
In a government-endorsed “digital twin” project, the first 500 plots of virtual real estate in ‘Madalia World’ a virtual version of the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira were listed on the NFT marketplace Exclusible yesterday (Sep. 28). The project is a collaboration between the regional government, Exclusible,...
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Circle Acquires Elements to Drive Crypto Payments
Global FinTech Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has signed an acquisition deal for merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform Elements for undisclosed terms. The acquisition aligns with Circle’s plan to accelerate crypto payments, a roadmap it unveiled at the Converge22 technology conference it sponsored...
How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe
A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
DecentWorld on Creating Shared Virtual Experiences with Real-World Value
Imagine, for a moment, the next version of the internet—an immersive fusion of our real-world and virtual existences. It serves as a gaming platform, a virtual store, a tool for training and advertising, a digital school, and a portal to brand-new virtual experiences. With the metaverse still being defined, this vision of immense potential is being picked up by experts and businesses from various fields.
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs
German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
The future of digital technology in finance
Digital technology has and will continue to play a major role in finance. It affects everything we do, from online banking and money transfer apps to data management and blockchain. As the world evolves, fintech will play an increasingly crucial role. Read on to learn more about what experts say...
47% of Firms See Data Entry Errors as Challenge in Non-Payroll Expense Management
Real-time data. API-driven connectivity. Speedy analytics. The advantages of technology in the service of B2B activities — streamlining back office functions — are readily apparent. Especially when it comes to better managing non-payroll spending, as relayed by our joint survey of 225 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm executives. As noted...
Coral Raises $20M to Develop Executable NFT Wallet
Coral, a Solana-based developer, has finished a strategic funding round with $20 million to go toward building a wallet for NFTs, a Coindesk report said. Called Backpack, it will be the company’s first “flagship product.” This product will specifically work with executable NFTs. NFTs are usually digital assets with underlying smart contracts proving ownership. An executable NFT makes it so the user owns the right to execute a tokenized computer code, making it so the user can launch an application. That could simplify onboarding, which is often a pain point for crypto.
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
