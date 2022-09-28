A digital euro might be based on blockchain technology, but it will require middlemen to validate transactions, at least to begin with. The core purpose of blockchain cryptocurrency, as described in the Bitcoin Whitepaper that launched the technology, was to solve the double-spend problem in order to allow electronic peer-to-peer (P2P) payments without a trusted third party — a financial institution (FI) — in the middle. That’s why blockchain transactions are “trustless.”

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO