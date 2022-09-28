Read full article on original website
Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs
Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Way to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible
What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t?. That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone.
Circle Acquires Elements to Drive Crypto Payments
Global FinTech Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has signed an acquisition deal for merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform Elements for undisclosed terms. The acquisition aligns with Circle’s plan to accelerate crypto payments, a roadmap it unveiled at the Converge22 technology conference it sponsored...
Chicago-Based Byline Bank Adopts TassatPay for Real-Time Payments
Chicago-based Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use the blockchain-based platform TassatPay to give the bank’s B2B customers access to real-time payments at any time and with no limits on transaction size or volume. Tassat, which provides private, blockchain-based B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions to...
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Launch New Services
Today in B2B payments, LPL debuts industry-specific bookkeeping services for its affiliated financial advisors, while Capchase integrates with Xero to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom to access capital. Plus, Amazon Business reports that most companies’ procurement budgets will remain unchanged next year.
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
Capchase, Xero Streamline UK Small Businesses’ Access to Capital
Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with global small- to medium-sized business (SMB) accounting software platform Xero, enabling SMB customers in the United Kingdom to more easily access capital. With this integration, U.K. SMB customers can use the Capchase app in the Xero App Store to apply for growth...
Liberis Raises $154M to Expand Small Business Funding Platform
Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured 140 million British pounds (about $154 million) in financing to expand its funding program for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The financing, from Barclays Bank and BCI Finance, brings Liberis’ total funding to 350 million pounds (about $$387 million), the United Kingdom company...
Hopscotch Rolls Out Invoice Financing Feature
Payments platform Hopscotch, which works with freelancers and smaller businesses, has announced an expansion including a tool letting users finance invoices in two clicks, a press release said. The company will also offer a tool for businesses to unlock revenue from unpaid invoices and get paid on demand. Hopscotch Flow,...
ECB Holds off on P2P Digital Euro Transactions
A digital euro might be based on blockchain technology, but it will require middlemen to validate transactions, at least to begin with. The core purpose of blockchain cryptocurrency, as described in the Bitcoin Whitepaper that launched the technology, was to solve the double-spend problem in order to allow electronic peer-to-peer (P2P) payments without a trusted third party — a financial institution (FI) — in the middle. That’s why blockchain transactions are “trustless.”
Complaints About Crypto Rose During Market Shakeup
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has seen a surge in consumer complaints about cryptocurrency as the crypto market has turned more volatile. That's according to a Friday (Sept. 30) report from The Wall Street Journal, citing an analysis from Dynamic Securities Analytics (DSA) Inc., a compliance data firm. The...
Senate Bill Would Offer Safe Harbor for Crypto Exchanges
A new proposal would offer cryptocurrency exchanges a safe harbor for listing tokens that might be securities. Draft legislation by Senate Banking Committee member Bill Haggerty (R-Tenn.), would complement other proposals for a regulatory sandbox intended to allow blockchain and cryptocurrency developers to experiment with build tokens that might otherwise be securities.
QR Codes’ Growing Popularity Extends to Crypto Payments
Utah Jazz fans who want to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of their favorite players must go no further than their stadium seats. As part of the NBA team’s move to embrace cryptocurrency and NFTs, every seat was imprinted with a QR code that goes to the NFT marketplace of the crypto exchange CoinZoom, where fans can buy the media-bearing tokens directly and for cash.
Real-Time Payments’ Present and Future
The bullish forecast comes from the latest edition of the “Real-Time Payments Tracker®,” where Chris Ward, head of wholesale payments at Truist Financial, tells PYMNTS how this exponential and seismic shift in real-time payments will also create a completely new dynamic between businesses and consumers. Posted on...
