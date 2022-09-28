ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps

The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty

To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Launches Metaverse Grocery Experiences

Today in the connected economy, Walmart hopes to meet younger consumers in the metaverse through two new Roblox experiences. Plus, buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna teams up with CellPay to help people pay for prepaid phone minutes in installments, while Todd Crosland of CoinZoom talks to PYMNTS about his company’s non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the Utah Jazz.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
KENNEWICK, WA
pymnts

Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image

United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights

As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
RETAIL
pymnts

Walmart, Disney, Nike Push Further Into Metaverse

Walmart jumped into the metaverse this week with two new spaces in Roblox, the non-blockchain metaverse game which claims 52 million daily active users. “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play” are a testing ground for future expansion into the virtual reality worlds, the retail giant’s Chief Marketing Officer, William White, told CNBC.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PingPong, Uncapped Partner on Capital Advance for European Merchants

Aiming to help eCommerce merchants that have established their businesses and are now looking to expand, PingPong Payments and Uncapped have partnered to enable PingPong customers in Europe to get a capital advance from Uncapped. The new partnership agreement for lending services brings together the customers of PingPong’s end-to-end payment...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm

Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades

After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
GAS PRICE
pymnts

German Restaurants Find QR Codes Source of New Data Insights

“When was the last time you had an amazing checkout experience at a restaurant?”. This was the question Moritz Heininger, founder and managing director at Berlin-based FinTech DIDIT, posed to PYMNTS in an interview. Certainly, checking out of a restaurant can be an awkward process for customers. It’s one thing...
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes

FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform

Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments

Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
TECHNOLOGY
