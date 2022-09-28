Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Injury Robbing Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City and England Opportunities
When defender Nathan Collins was issued a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish as Manchester City faced Wolves at the Molineux in their last league game before the international break, things went from bad to worse for the Wanderers. Already two goals down and facing an...
ESPN
West Brom women's team ditch white shorts over period concerns
West Bromwich Albion's women's team have switched their home-kit white shorts to navy ones due to concerns about players' comfort on their periods, the English club said on Thursday. Albion Women, who compete in England's third-tier FA Women's National League North, will wear blue shorts for the remainder of the...
MLS・
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
BBC
Transfer news: United among clubs interested in January move for Gakpo
Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers), external. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the...
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club.After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.Lampard believes the only way to do that is to keep producing in the Premier League and he said any of his players who have expectations or aspirations of going to Qatar in November have to do the same.“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BBC
Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving
Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (Sat, 12:30) Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit while Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are all out. Rangers remain without Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, John McLaughlin and John Souttar, with the latter not expected back until December. However, forward Kemar Roofe is back in training.
BBC
Garang Kuol: Newcastle United agree deal to sign 18-year-old Australian forward
Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, with the Australian forward joining the club in January. "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights," said Kuol.
Yardbarker
David James Compares Kevin De Bruyne To Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard
Back in 2015 Manchester City shocked the footballing world by signing Kevin De Bruyne from German side Wolfsburg for a then club-record fee of £55 million. It was a shock due to the fact that De Bruyne a few seasons prior had already been snapped up by one of the English big boys as Chelsea signed him from Genk however it did not work out for him leading to some media outlets calling him a flop.
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Swansea City forward in 'good place' says boss Russell Martin
Swansea City Head coach Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi's goal celebration for the Republic of Ireland shows he is "blocking out" speculation over his future with the club. The 22-year-old put his fingers in his ears after scoring against Armenia. It was interpreted by some as a response to criticism...
Jesse Marsch hoping Victor Orta stays at Leeds amid Chelsea speculation
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is hoping director of football Victor Orta commits his future to the club after reported interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.Orta is understood to be among the leading candidates for a new sporting director’s role at Stamford Bridge, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten, after Christoph Freund’s decision to stay at RB Salzburg.Marsch said: “I’m not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship.“Along with (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) we’ve worked really well as a team and...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England name Dom Young and Victor Radley in squad
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad. Newcastle Knights winger...
‘Our views weren’t aligned’: Hull City sack manager Shota Arveladze
Hull City have parted company with Shota Arveladze hours before their Championship home game with Luton. The Tigers have lost their last four matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just one, and sit 20th in the table. Arveladze signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in January but lasted just eight months, with...
Clarke targets automatic Euro 2024 qualification as next step for Scotland
Steve Clarke has said he believes the Euro 2024 playoff secured alongside promotion from Group B of the Nations League will not be required
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Reflecting on Aston Villa’s season thus far w/ Birmingham Live’s Ashley Preece!
Apart from being able to report on your beloved football team for a living, what’s Ashley’s favourite thing about his job?. What has been the hardest moment of Ashley’s time as an Aston Villa reporter so far?. What was it like travelling abroad to report on the...
BBC
Brian Mullins: Legendary Dublin star and former Derry manager Mullins passes away aged 68
Legendary Dublin GAA player and 1998 Derry Ulster Championship winning manager Brian Mullins has died aged 68. Mullins shone in midfield as the Dubs won the senior All-Ireland title as outsiders by beating Galway in 1974. The St Vincent's club member tasted further Sam Maguire success in 1976 and 1977,...
NFL・
BBC
Coventry City to play Middlesbrough at home on Saturday afternoon
With an early start and a World Cup slap bang in the middle of it, the process of administering the 2022-23 English football league season was never going to be simple. But, even so, after all their early season pitch problems, Coventry City can already feel they have suffered more than most.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the...
