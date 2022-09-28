ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ESPN

West Brom women's team ditch white shorts over period concerns

West Bromwich Albion's women's team have switched their home-kit white shorts to navy ones due to concerns about players' comfort on their periods, the English club said on Thursday. Albion Women, who compete in England's third-tier FA Women's National League North, will wear blue shorts for the remainder of the...
MLS
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United among clubs interested in January move for Gakpo

Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers), external. E﻿lsewhere, Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club.After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.Lampard believes the only way to do that is to keep producing in the Premier League and he said any of his players who have expectations or aspirations of going to Qatar in November have to do the same.“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
BBC

Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving

Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
RUGBY
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (Sat, 12:30) Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit while Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are all out. Rangers remain without Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, John McLaughlin and John Souttar, with the latter not expected back until December. However, forward Kemar Roofe is back in training.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

David James Compares Kevin De Bruyne To Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard

Back in 2015 Manchester City shocked the footballing world by signing Kevin De Bruyne from German side Wolfsburg for a then club-record fee of £55 million. It was a shock due to the fact that De Bruyne a few seasons prior had already been snapped up by one of the English big boys as Chelsea signed him from Genk however it did not work out for him leading to some media outlets calling him a flop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Marsch hoping Victor Orta stays at Leeds amid Chelsea speculation

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is hoping director of football Victor Orta commits his future to the club after reported interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.Orta is understood to be among the leading candidates for a new sporting director’s role at Stamford Bridge, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten, after Christoph Freund’s decision to stay at RB Salzburg.Marsch said: “I’m not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship.“Along with (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) we’ve worked really well as a team and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England name Dom Young and Victor Radley in squad

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad. Newcastle Knights winger...
RUGBY
BBC

Coventry City to play Middlesbrough at home on Saturday afternoon

With an early start and a World Cup slap bang in the middle of it, the process of administering the 2022-23 English football league season was never going to be simple. But, even so, after all their early season pitch problems, Coventry City can already feel they have suffered more than most.
SPORTS

