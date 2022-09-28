ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Battle of two undefeated programs: Trojans host Tigers Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Week 6 48 Blitz Game of the Week features two undefeated programs in a three-way tie for first in Region 7: Muscle Shoals and Hartselle. Decatur is the third school in Region 7 still undefeated, all three football programs 2-0 in the region. “We’re just...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

AHSAA adopts new rule that accommodates religious requests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In February, the Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team was forced to forfeit a game because the team refused to play on its Sabbath which falls on Saturdays for Seventh-Day Adventists. Now, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has voted to change the rules. The team...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
earnthenecklace.com

Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going

Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
MADISON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connell Maynor
northjacksonpress.com

“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”

“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”. Most of this information was taken from Facebook Trevor Peek grew up in Pisgah, had a troubled youth, but has […]. Most of this information was taken from Facebook Trevor Peek grew up in Pisgah, had a troubled...
PISGAH, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Waff#Alabama A M Head#Bethune Cookman#Swac Conference#Florida A M#Fam#Southern
WAFF

Learn how to make a slingshot with Polaris

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever played with a slingshot wonder how it’s made, you’re in luck!. Tennessee Valley Living had an inside look with Polaris to see what it taked to make a slingshot. If you’re looking for an opportunity to work for Polaris, they’re hiring!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory

Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy