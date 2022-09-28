Read full article on original website
WAFF
Battle of two undefeated programs: Trojans host Tigers Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Week 6 48 Blitz Game of the Week features two undefeated programs in a three-way tie for first in Region 7: Muscle Shoals and Hartselle. Decatur is the third school in Region 7 still undefeated, all three football programs 2-0 in the region. “We’re just...
WAFF
AHSAA adopts new rule that accommodates religious requests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In February, the Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team was forced to forfeit a game because the team refused to play on its Sabbath which falls on Saturdays for Seventh-Day Adventists. Now, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has voted to change the rules. The team...
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
WAFF
Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
WAFF
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama. The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide. Elementary, middle and high...
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
northjacksonpress.com
“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”
“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”. Most of this information was taken from Facebook Trevor Peek grew up in Pisgah, had a troubled youth, but has […]. Most of this information was taken from Facebook Trevor Peek grew up in Pisgah, had a troubled...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
WAFF
Learn how to make a slingshot with Polaris
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever played with a slingshot wonder how it’s made, you’re in luck!. Tennessee Valley Living had an inside look with Polaris to see what it taked to make a slingshot. If you’re looking for an opportunity to work for Polaris, they’re hiring!
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities sends crew to assist in Florida’s massive power outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight workers. Four trucks. That’s the crew Huntsville Utilities is sending down to Orlando to assist in getting the lights back on for Floridians. Huntsville Utilities representative Joe Gehrdes says this is a part of their Mutual Aid Agreement with the Orlando Utilities Commission. “We...
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Alabama man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death
A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
