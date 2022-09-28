ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?

By MarketBeat Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NgJ8_0iDFhZbB00

FedEx Corporation ( NYSE: FDX ) sent shockwaves through the stock market by posting a big earnings miss and removing guidance due to “worsened” economic conditions. On the heels of a weak August retail sales report, the warning signaled that the U.S. economy (and potentially stocks) could be in for a tough winter.

While the 33% EPS miss was a shocker, in some ways we should've seen it coming. Online shopping behaviors have been moderating for some time now as weary shoppers return to physical stores and press the ‘add to cart’ button with less fervor than during the pandemic. Businesses have taken a cautious stance on spending in 2022 and, as a result, magnified the slowdown in consumer demand. Finally, cost inflation has compounded FedEx’s woes—most notably, fuel expenses.

Since FedEx is considered a bellwether of economic activity, the ripple effects of the warning go well beyond the transportation sector. E-commerce aside, it suggests inflation is having a deeper impact on consumer and business confidence. Surging interest rates designed to tame said inflation could make matters worse, allowing fewer Americans to secure mortgages, auto loans, and pay down credit card debt.

Is There a Silver Lining for the Transportation Industry?

It may not be all doom and gloom. FedEx rival United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE: UPS ) painted a less bleak picture when it reported Q2 results. The company managed to top Wall Street earnings estimates and deliver 8% year-over-year profit growth. The FedEx bottom line represented a 21% decline.

Better yet, UPS reaffirmed its 2022 guidance and tripled its share repurchase program target to $3 billion. The dividend was also increased by 49%, which has given Big Brown a sizable forward yield edge over FedEx (3.8% versus 3.2%).

Will the real shipping and logistics bellwether please stand up?

To be fair, the UPS results covered the three-month period that ended June 30th. FedEx’s fiscal Q1 bombshell extended into August end performance. So when UPS reported, the macro outlook may not have been so dire. Which begs the question…

Will UPS Be Issuing a FedEx-Like Warning?

The contrast in tone between the UPS and FedEx updates could very well get reconciled in the weeks ahead. Since it faces the same demand and cost pressures as FedEx, it would be surprising if UPS didn’t dampen its enthusiasm for future growth before or during its October 25th report.

A less desirable scenario for UPS shareholders would be if UPS management lowers its growth forecasts or backpedals on its buyback ambitions. This summer UPS projected $102 billion in 2022 revenue, which would represent about 6% growth compared to 2021.

Coincidentally, this came on the eve of the Fed’s July rate hike that was followed by this month's duplicate 0.75% hike. This suggests that economic uncertainty has since been elevated and that upcoming UPS announcements may not be delivered with such optimism.

One thing UPS has going for it that FedEx does not is a new CEO that has injected life into the company. Former Home Depot CFO Carol Tome took over the leadership reins last year and has received early praise for navigating UPS through the current economic climate.  This has kept the company’s EPS beat streak alive at eight quarters.

Whether the new leadership team can continue to exceed expectations rests largely in the hands of U.S. consumers . The degree to which people choose to spend this holiday shopping season will likely have a profound impact on UPS’ performance, not to mention the market’s view of consumer health. Meanwhile, the recent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war threatens to reignite energy prices just as they calmed down.

Is FedEx or UPS the Better Stock to Own?

Investors willing to take a chance on the downturn in shipping stocks have a tough choice between the industry leaders. From a valuation perspective, FedEx appears to be the better bargain . It trades at roughly 11x trailing earnings compared to 13x for UPS. For the income-oriented investor, however, UPS’s dividend yield edge may make the P/E ratio difference negligible.

The reality is that despite the stark differences in their recent market updates, FedEx and UPS are in the same boat. Future insights from one or the other are likely to move both stocks in the same direction. We saw the effect on UPS and other industry peers when the FedEx news broke.

Interestingly though, the historic correlation between the stocks isn’t as high as one may expect. Using monthly returns over the last five years, the correlation between FedEx and UPS is only 0.67. Moreover, FedEx, perhaps due to its increasing international exposure, has been the more volatile name in that stretch.

What’s as surprising as the lack of UPS warning to date is that Wall Street hasn’t budged from its opinions since the FedEx announcement. On Monday, Morgan Stanley became the 13th straight firm to reiterate its FedEx rating. In a mix of holds and buys (no sells), the analyst did however offer the bleakest price target yet at $125. Similarly, no UPS rating changes have occurred since the FedEx warning.

Things have been eerily quiet on the UPS front since FedEx took one for the team. Whether there is another shoe to drop or more surprising optimism remains to be seen, but it’s hard to imagine this key economic story won’t be a package deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: FedEx Warning Amplifies Wall Street Jitters

Stocks capped off a terrible week with another slide as a warning from one of Wall Street's bellwether firm's stoked concern about the U.S. economy. After Thursday's close, delivery giant FedEx (FDX (opens in new tab), -21.4%) – whose financial results are often seen as a read on broader economic conditions – issued preliminary fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue figures that were well below estimates. The company cited a recent acceleration in "global volume softness," and specifically pointed to "macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe." FDX also withdrew its outlook for the full fiscal year, and said it is initiating several cost-cutting measures to offset the effects of lowered demand, including deferring staff hiring, closing 90 FedEx office locations and ending Sunday operations for several FedEx Ground locations. The company is slated on the earnings calendar to report its full quarterly results after next Thursday's close.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#U S Economy#Fedex Corporation#Credit Card Debt#U S Consumers#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Americans#United Parcel Service
Joel Eisenberg

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower Wednesday morning following reports the company intends to back off plans to increase iPhone production this year. According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Apple told suppliers to pull back on efforts to increase the iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the back half of this year "after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize."
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

This Fast-Growing Tech Stock Pays a Solid Dividend, and No One Talks About It.

Accenture's high return on invested capital makes it a top stock to invest in. A 1.5% dividend yield plus solid growth makes it a solid stock for investors near retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
STOCKS
TheStreet

How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy