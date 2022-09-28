Part 2- Roulhac Middle School Lady Tigers Basketball Hosts Grand Ridge, Florida Middle School Lady Indians on September 22, 2022

Read full article on original website
Ponce de Leon, September 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ponce de Leon. The Paxton School basketball team will have a game with Ponce de Leon HS on September 29, 2022, 13:30:00. The Paxton School basketball team will have a game with Ponce de Leon HS on September 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
Undefeated Walton ranked No. 4 in class
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team (5-0) was placed No. 4 in their classification in the opening FHSAA rankings. Helping lead the Braves to victory is senior quarterback, Paul Dillon, who stepped into the starting role over the summer. “Paul’s always had the ability and has always been a great player,” Walton […]
Calhoun County business sending help, hot dogs to Hurricane victims
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers. They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour. Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries […]
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley, 93 Passes on September 26, 2022
Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley passed to her heavenly home on September 26, 2022, her 93rd birthday. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James B. Cooley, her parents, Henry L. Sharron and Lannie Baxley Sharron Anderson, her brother, Nathan N. Sharron, and her sister, Johnnie Ruth Sharron Hall. She is...
Michael Allen Hathaway, 54 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 28, 2022
Michael Allen Hathaway, age 54, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1968, in Dothan, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Hathaway, stepfather, JW Swanner, maternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Hallford, and paternal grandparents, JC and Doris Hathaway.
11-Year-Old Evacuee Dies Following Fall from Panama City Beach, Florida Condominium on Thursday, September 29, 2022
The Panama City Beach, Florida Police department reports that an eleven-year-old youth has died from a fall from a beach condominium unit on Panama City Beach around 1:30 PM CST. The family of the child had reportedly evacuated from South Florida in the path of Hurricane Ian. No foul play...
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Clayton Road Closed Between Falling Waters and Old Church on October 2, 2022
Washington County Public Works has advised that on Monday, October 2, 2022, at 8AM Clayton Road will be closed between Falling Waters Road and Old Church Road for a cross drain replacement. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Public Works at 850-638-6280.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022
Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Joe Bullard named 2022 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee
Congratulations to Joe Bullard who is a 2022 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee. Bullard’s iconic voice has been a staple on Tallahassee radio stations for over 30 years.
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
Hurricane Ian Sunset
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
ALEA statewide power outage
The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
Bay County home engulfed in flames
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
