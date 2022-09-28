Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting in Tyler leaves juvenile injured
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning, Tyler police said. The drive-by happened on the 11000 block of Carol Lane. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, two juveniles were in the vehicle in the roadway when another car drove by and “fired several rounds.” […]
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
Altercation led to a woman being fatally hit on US 59, officials say
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are investigating an altercation that led to a woman fatally stepping into oncoming traffic. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola were having a verbal argument that turned physical when Cavazos entered the southbound lane of […]
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup
TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
Winning lottery ticket leads investigators to suspect in multiple Smith County thefts
A winning lottery ticket proved unlucky for a Tyler man now jailed in Smith County facing bonds totaling more than $1 million. Taz Marshall Whittemore, 28, was booked Sept. 16 into Smith County Jail on seven different charges of theft of property, one charge each of burglary of a building, burglary of vehicles and criminal trespass along with a warrant out of Chambers County on a drug possession charge. He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon on $1,177,500 total in bonds.
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid
During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route. “To finally see that project funded, our commission sign off on it, and pre-construction meeting held last week in Lufkin, and to see that equipment start moving in out there, it’s very exciting,” TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks said.
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of soliciting inappropriate photos from 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Tyler man accused of soliciting inappropriate photos from an 11-year-old girl. The sheriff's office said Cedric Devon "Bubba" Taylor, 38, is wanted for online solicitation of a minor under 14, which is a second-degree felony. He is 6'3" and weighs 278 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
Tyler Police investigating homicide after woman dies from injuries after assault
UPDATE: The woman has died from her injuries, and Tyler Police have said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The woman has been identified as Teri Ferguson, 48 of Pampa. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department say they responded to reports of an assault Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Upon […]
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
Bossier grand jury indicts Haughton man in deadly drive-by shooting
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
