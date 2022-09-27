ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
fosterfollynews.net

Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley, 93 Passes on September 26, 2022

Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley passed to her heavenly home on September 26, 2022, her 93rd birthday. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James B. Cooley, her parents, Henry L. Sharron and Lannie Baxley Sharron Anderson, her brother, Nathan N. Sharron, and her sister, Johnnie Ruth Sharron Hall. She is...
GRACEVILLE, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Michael Allen Hathaway, 54 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 28, 2022

Michael Allen Hathaway, age 54, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1968, in Dothan, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Hathaway, stepfather, JW Swanner, maternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Hallford, and paternal grandparents, JC and Doris Hathaway.
BONIFAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Obituaries
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Florida, NY
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
Chipley, FL
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Chipley, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises Residents to Avoid Outdoor Fires on September 29, 2022

A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and lack of rain causing dry surface conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Washington County Fire Services along with the Washington County Emergency Management Office strongly urges residents to forgo any outdoor burning until weather conditions improve. All inquiries about burn permits...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy