Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley, 93 Passes on September 26, 2022
Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley passed to her heavenly home on September 26, 2022, her 93rd birthday. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James B. Cooley, her parents, Henry L. Sharron and Lannie Baxley Sharron Anderson, her brother, Nathan N. Sharron, and her sister, Johnnie Ruth Sharron Hall. She is...
Michael Allen Hathaway, 54 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 28, 2022
Michael Allen Hathaway, age 54, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1968, in Dothan, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Hathaway, stepfather, JW Swanner, maternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Hallford, and paternal grandparents, JC and Doris Hathaway.
Wausau, Florida Announces Qualifying Period and General Election on December 13, 2022
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a general election will be held in the Town of Wausau at the Wausau Town Hall, 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau, Florida. Qualifying for the election will begin on Monday November 7, 2022, through November 10, 2022, during the hours of Monday-Thursday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM. The...
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Clayton Road Closed Between Falling Waters and Old Church on October 2, 2022
Washington County Public Works has advised that on Monday, October 2, 2022, at 8AM Clayton Road will be closed between Falling Waters Road and Old Church Road for a cross drain replacement. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Public Works at 850-638-6280.
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises Residents to Avoid Outdoor Fires on September 29, 2022
A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and lack of rain causing dry surface conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Washington County Fire Services along with the Washington County Emergency Management Office strongly urges residents to forgo any outdoor burning until weather conditions improve. All inquiries about burn permits...
