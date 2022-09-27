Part 2- Holmes County High School Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Hosts Walton County Lady Braves on Monday, September 26, 2022

Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO