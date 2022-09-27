Part 2- Holmes County High School Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Hosts Walton County Lady Braves on Monday, September 26, 2022

Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022
Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
fosterfollynews.net
Michael Allen Hathaway, 54 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on September 28, 2022
Michael Allen Hathaway, age 54, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1968, in Dothan, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Hathaway, stepfather, JW Swanner, maternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Hallford, and paternal grandparents, JC and Doris Hathaway.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WJHG-TV
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA prepares for Hurricane Ian
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)—As “Ian” churns closer to Florida’s Central West Coast, one wiregrass EMA Director says. folks across Southeast Alabama and the panhandle still need to remain vigilant. In today’s “teleconference” with the National Weather Service, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith. says...
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
WEAR
Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts
Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
fosterfollynews.net
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, Alabama Passes on September 25, 2022
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
speedonthewater.com
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout
For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
WEAR
Driver runs from scene after fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Mississippi was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. at Hamilton Bridge Road and Oakleaf Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old Pace man turned...
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
fosterfollynews.net
Deebee Ann Fairchild, 71 Passes on September 20, 2022
Deebee Ann Fairchild went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 at her residence. Deebee was born on June 7, 1951, in Buffalo, New York to Jim and Hazel Gray. She served in The United States Army in the Army Women’s Corp. Deebee was a registered nurse and loved working in Labor and Delivery. She will be greatly missed by who knew and loved her.
Panama City teacher builds bond with autistic student
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When 9-year-old Clayton became Mrs. Butler’s student last year, they instantly clicked. “I love Clayton,” said Telinda Butler. “He is, always has been a soft spot for me because he is very similar to one of own grandchildren.” Clayton has autism. Learning new things can be challenging. However, when he […]
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
