Denmark kit supplier Hummel says it has "toned down" its logo and design on the team’s World Cup shirts "because it does not want to endorse the hosts Qatar." The logos and chevrons on the Hummel shirts are "effectively blanked out." The Denmark team has "also been one of the most outspoken in terms of making statements about human rights." Hummel said in a statement, "With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record." The brand added, "We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation" (LONDON TIMES, 9/28).

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO