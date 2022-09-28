ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

Comments / 0

Related
bellevueheraldleader.com

Fire Prevention Week

Members of the Bellevue Fire Department will educate local youngsters, as well as the general public, with a series of events next week in an effort to prevent fires. As part of Fire Prevention Week, elementary students from Bellevue and St. Joseph schools will learn fire safety procedures and how to escape a burning building this Friday, courtesy of the Carroll County Fire Safety House from Illinois.
BELLEVUE, IA
KWQC

Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
MAQUOKETA, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees

Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock
ourquadcities.com

In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away

Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy