Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Unpacks: Learfield shifts its executive ranks
Tonight in Unpacks: College sports juggernaut Learfield overhauls its executive and organizational structure under CEO Cole Gahagan. SBJ’s Michael Smith reports on what the new ranks mean. Other headlines:. SBJ's Game Changers class of 2022 profiled. Tech, content key to Barstool's NIL platform, TwoYay. League One Volleyball lands funding...
NFL・
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Unpacks: Net gains for basketball's U.S. popularity
Tonight in Unpacks: Basketball remains the favorite participation sport in the U.S., while a new smart hoop -- aptly named Huupe -- hopes to tap into that popularity when it rolls out in 2023. Other headlines:. Sock brand Lasso lands Ezekiel Elliott partnership. MLB to promote responsible gambling with AGA.
NBA・
Comments / 0