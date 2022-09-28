In their first debate of the general election, the candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District made bipartisan appeals as they each seek to represent southeast Iowa. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the incumbent Republican, and Christina Bohannan, a Democratic Iowa House representative, argued policy over abortion, immigration, inflation, democracy and more in the first of the Iowa Press debate series Monday night on Iowa PBS.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO