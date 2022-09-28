ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

ELEMENTARY AG DAY IN BELLEVUE

Annual Elementary Ag Day event held last week. Several learning stations, including livestock, farm equipment and games, like ‘Ag Jeapardy’ were all part of the experience.
BHS 50TH CLASS REUNION

THE BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 visited Bellevue High School on September 10, 2022 as part of its 50th Class Reunion.
Candidates appeal to bipartisanship in 1st District debate

In their first debate of the general election, the candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District made bipartisan appeals as they each seek to represent southeast Iowa. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the incumbent Republican, and Christina Bohannan, a Democratic Iowa House representative, argued policy over abortion, immigration, inflation, democracy and more in the first of the Iowa Press debate series Monday night on Iowa PBS.
IOWA STATE

