Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fontana, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
Bloomington, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Related
Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing
Riverside County is taking steps to tackle homelessness and to help those struggling with mental illness. The county received $29.5 million for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved formentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it across Coachella, Riverside, and Wildomar. In Coachella, a more than 50,000 square foot space off Avenue The post Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County receives money to expand housing for mentally ill transients
A state grant totaling $29.5 million was awarded to Riverside County for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it, county officials announced today.
Indio approves first comprehensive zoning update since the 1990s
The Indio City Council approved a new zoning plan that marks the first comprehensive zoning update in the city in more than 30 years. The Unified Development Code will bring together various zoning regulations in a handbook format that will be more descriptive and will utilize visual graphics to more accurately display and guide development The post Indio approves first comprehensive zoning update since the 1990s appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
MoVal paving project gets started
Phase one of Moreno Valley’s $50 million pavement rehabilitation program is underway. The project will repave nearly 190 miles of arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout the city, according to the statement on the city’s website. Council members approved the project in February, and in June agreed to spend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms City Council Gets an Earful on Events and Tourism
Last night, it was a spirited meeting of the Twentynine Palms City Council as residents and business owners expressed views on the importance of event programming and how best to increase tourism. During a public hearing at last night’s Twentynine Palms City Council meeting, several business owners took issue with...
iebusinessdaily.com
Major industrial build-to-suit to break ground
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial building in Beaumont. The planned structure, at 36855 West Fourth St. is being developed by McDonald Property Group in Laguna Beach and USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, according to a statement. New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Co....
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino apartment complex criticized as ‘a dump site,’ but some residents have nowhere else to go
A makeshift apartment complex in San Bernardino is under intense scrutiny for conditions its tenants describe as deplorable. “A dump site, literally. All the black mold, there’s no cleaning crew here, our floors are coming up, our sinks don’t work, no hot water since I’ve been here,” said resident Tamerra Cantrell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California’s CARE Court: A Step in the Right Direction or ‘Terrifying’ Step Backwards? ￼
Fed up with tent cities, officials up and down California have ironed a new approach to the publicly-visible homelessness crisis on their hands:. Putting homeless people in front of judges and potentially into treatment programs. The newly-approved and highly controversial system is known as CARE Court, and it isn’t exclusive...
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
accessinternational.media
H&E expands in California
H&E Equipment Services has expanded its footprint in the US, with the opening of its twelfth rental branch in the state of California alone. The new branch is located to the east of Los Angeles in Indio city, Riverside County. It specialises in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators and compressors, from manufacturers including Atlas Copco, Gehl, Genie, John Deere, Skyjack and Wacker Neuson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepalmspringspost.com
‘A profound moral issue’: Faith leaders hope vigil for Salton Sea draws attention to its plight
Issues with the Salton Sea are well documented, as are engineering solutions proposed as fixes. Now, a coalition of Coachella Valley faith leaders hopes to offer something else to help heal the troubled waters of California’s largest lake: Prayer. Driving the news: Leaders from a dozen area faith groups,...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: September 29, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Sep. 19 to 24. (IFPD has a new system of reporting that does not include times in its logs.) • Sept. 18 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243. • Sept. 19 — EMS, treat & release. Hwy....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
foxla.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraudulently taking $5M in COVID-19 relief benefits
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans, which he used to purchase properties in Eagle Rock, Malibu and Irvine. Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was also ordered to pay $5.15 million...
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
viewpointsonline.org
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
Flash Flood warnings issued for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include: Desert Center I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110 State Route 177 between mile markers 1 […]
Comments / 0