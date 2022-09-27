ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing

Riverside County is taking steps to tackle homelessness and to help those struggling with mental illness. The county received $29.5 million for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved formentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it across Coachella, Riverside, and Wildomar. In Coachella, a more than 50,000 square foot space off Avenue The post Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio approves first comprehensive zoning update since the 1990s

The Indio City Council approved a new zoning plan that marks the first comprehensive zoning update in the city in more than 30 years. The Unified Development Code will bring together various zoning regulations in a handbook format that will be more descriptive and will utilize visual graphics to more accurately display and guide development The post Indio approves first comprehensive zoning update since the 1990s appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

MoVal paving project gets started

Phase one of Moreno Valley’s $50 million pavement rehabilitation program is underway. The project will repave nearly 190 miles of arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout the city, according to the statement on the city’s website. Council members approved the project in February, and in June agreed to spend...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Beaumont, CA
z1077fm.com

Twentynine Palms City Council Gets an Earful on Events and Tourism

Last night, it was a spirited meeting of the Twentynine Palms City Council as residents and business owners expressed views on the importance of event programming and how best to increase tourism. During a public hearing at last night’s Twentynine Palms City Council meeting, several business owners took issue with...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major industrial build-to-suit to break ground

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial building in Beaumont. The planned structure, at 36855 West Fourth St. is being developed by McDonald Property Group in Laguna Beach and USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, according to a statement. New York-based United Legwear & Apparel Co....
BEAUMONT, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
accessinternational.media

H&E expands in California

H&E Equipment Services has expanded its footprint in the US, with the opening of its twelfth rental branch in the state of California alone. The new branch is located to the east of Los Angeles in Indio city, Riverside County. It specialises in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators and compressors, from manufacturers including Atlas Copco, Gehl, Genie, John Deere, Skyjack and Wacker Neuson.
INDIO, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

News of Record: September 29, 2022

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Sep. 19 to 24. (IFPD has a new system of reporting that does not include times in its logs.) • Sept. 18 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243. • Sept. 19 — EMS, treat & release. Hwy....
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say

Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

