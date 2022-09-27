Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Alton City Council Meeting
The Alton City Council meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. City Council makes laws, budgets City money, can investigate City agencies and employees, and generally serves as the legislative division of the municipal government.
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole defeats gaming licensing resolution
Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
kbia.org
New St. Louis development plan seeks economic justice for overlooked neighborhoods
St. Louis leaders unveiled a new economic development plan Wednesday that seeks to reverse the historic harm done to the city’s majority Black and brown neighborhoods from decades of past development decisions. The Economic Justice Action Plan lays a path for ways the city can build economic opportunity over...
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
laduenews.com
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center
Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
Illinois Governor Debate comes to KPLR
Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois for the General Election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
recordpatriot.com
Glen Carbon may change short-term rental rules
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the popularity of short-term rentals, Glen Carbon officials have been fielding a lot of interest from people who either want to rent homes or parts of homes in the village or homeowners seeking to rent their places. Tuesday...
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Haine Responds To Governor, Offers To Help Correct Problems With SAFE-T Act
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying he is willing to work with the governor to correct problems with the SAFE-T before it takes effect Jan. 1. Haine’s letter said the SAFE-T Act, which abolishes the...
wgel.com
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
KSDK
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Water Meter System Upgrades Begin for Some Residential Customers
EDWARDSVILLE - In the coming weeks, some residents in Edwardsville will have new water meters installed as part of the City’s advanced water meter system. Many residents in the area outlined on the map can expect a letter to arrive in the mail with instructions to set up an appointment to switch out their meter. If you receive the letter, please contact the contractor listed to arrange a meter swap as soon as possible.
Essence
Sweetie Pie's Closes Last Location In St. Louis As Tim Norman Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire
After being a staple in the city for more than 25 years and made popular on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," Ms. Robbie's soul food restaurant closed its doors in The Lou. Sweetie Pie’s, the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain popularized by the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for nine seasons, has closed its doors in the city. The more than 25-year-old business started by Robbie Montgomery is no more in the state of Missouri following the conviction of her son, James “Timothy” Norman, in a murder-for-hire plot that ended in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016. Andre was Ms. Robbie’s grandson and Norman’s nephew. All parties were featured on the show.
Comments / 0