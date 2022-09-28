If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Carbonara is one of those dishes that even vegetarians drool over. It’s creamy, salty, and loaded with black pepper and crispy guanciale (which can be replaced with pancetta or, if you’re in a pinch, bacon). Giada De Laurentiis just put a vegetarian spin on the classic Italian pasta dish that doesn’t hold back on the creaminess and still packs a punch without any meat involved.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO