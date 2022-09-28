Read full article on original website
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
Savor the Last Taste of Summer With a Brooklyn Chef’s Gazpacho Recipe
With the second-hottest summer on record for North America officially over, it’s finally time to start looking ahead to falling leaves, trick-or-treaters and, in a weather-related twist, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Especially these days, even as the calendar moves on, the heat of July and August continues...
6 vegetarian taco recipes from some favorite L.A. chefs
Make vegetarian tacos like a pro with these recipes from some of L.A.'s best taqueros
Lidia Bastianich’s Shrimp Scampi Is Perfect in Every Way
If you’re a fan of Italian cooking, chances are you’re familiar with Lidia Bastianich. An icon of Italian cooking, Lidia has written cookbooks, hosted TV shows, owned restaurants, and has won a plethora of awards. It’s safe to say she has influenced the culinary world in immeasurable ways. So when picking out recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, including Lidia’s recipe was an obvious choice.
Low Carb Cheesy Cauliflower Bake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This fully-loaded Cheesy Cauliflower Bake is the ultimate comfort food! Roasted cauliflower is topped with sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onions, and seasonings for a cheesy, creamy, and low-carb dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
msn.com
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
Giada De Laurentiis’s Veggie-Version of Carbonara Only Has 5 Ingredients, but So Much Flavor
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Carbonara is one of those dishes that even vegetarians drool over. It’s creamy, salty, and loaded with black pepper and crispy guanciale (which can be replaced with pancetta or, if you’re in a pinch, bacon). Giada De Laurentiis just put a vegetarian spin on the classic Italian pasta dish that doesn’t hold back on the creaminess and still packs a punch without any meat involved.
KATU.com
Spanish Style Garlic Shrimp with Chef Felipe Donnelly
We celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a delicious recipe from chef and restaurant owner, Felipe Donnelly. In a pan, add the butter, oil, garlic, cayenne, and paprika. Let it heat up and the add the shrimp. Cover the shrimp in the oil mix and cook for about 5 to 7 min until fully cooked.
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Dutch baby pizza is everything you love about pizza, any time you want it
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sometimes even the most pizza obsessed among us want something more… pizza adjacent. We want mozzarella and tomatoes and...
foodgressing.com
Korean-style Beef Short Ribs Recipe by Chef David Shim
Executive Chef David Shim from COTE Miami shares his recipe for Korean-style beef short ribs that are diamond cut and marinated in soy sauce with brown sugar, ripe pears, and tart orange juice. COTE’s signature diamond cut ensures every bite is super tender and soaks up maximum flavor. COTE’s sweet...
