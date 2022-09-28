ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolut Secures FCA Approval to Offer Crypto Services in the U.K

Financial service provider and fintech company Revolut has finally checked out of the list of crypto companies holding temporary registration in the United Kingdom. Significantly, it is the last of the twelve companies that were placed on that list by the U.K regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to continue delivering crypto services in the country.
Recent Wintermute exploit reportedly had internal involvement

Renowned U.K.-based crypto market maker Wintermute experienced a $160 million breach last week in its DeFi operations. According to on-chain data, tens of millions of dollars’ worth of Dai, USDC, Tether, Wrapped ETH, and other assets were drained from the platform to a wallet address marked as a “Wintermute Exploiter.”
Nexo closes acquisition deal with US Chartered Bank

Leading crypto lender Nexo has announced the acquisition of a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its federally authorized subsidiary bank Summit National Bank, which is governed by the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. According to the acquisition deal, Nexo will provide a variety...
Bitdeer to launch fund aiming to buy assets from distressed miners

Renowned Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is reportedly creating a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from Bitcoin miners as the sector struggles to recover from this year’s sharp decline in the price of digital currencies. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Wu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. intends to contribute $50 million as a junior tranche.
Chainlink Launch SCALE to Accelerate its Ecosystem Growth

Chainlink Labs, the provider of state-of-the-art oracle service has introduced Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer-1 and 2 Enablements, SCALE. The Chainlink SCALE is a Chainlink Economics 2.0 project which focuses on speeding the rate of growth of blockchain and layer-2 ecosystems. It hastens users’ access to oracle products and services.
BlackRock Launch ETF BLCK For European Clients

Investment management firm BlackRock has introduced a new European blockchain Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) which will offer clients in Europe access to several blockchains and crypto companies. As outlined by BlackRock’s Product Strategist for Thematics and Sector ETFs Omar Moufti, these clients will gain exposure to companies that utilize blockchain technology....
Here’s what Russia’s latest crypto mining bill proposes

Cryptocurrency mining should only be permitted in specified locations, according to an agreement between the Bank of Russia and the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Finance (MiFin). In a recent report, RBC-Crypto stated that Russian officials are ready to legalize mining only in areas with abundant energy supplies and to...
Binance Launch Cryptotourism to Celebrate World Tourism Day

Leading crypto exchange service provider Binance has introduced ‘cryptotourism’ to celebrate World Tourism Day. Cryptotourism is the first ever crypto-sponsored vacation to show the world how efficient, secure, and simple travel is in a Web3.0 world. Binance plans to give away $50,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB) to interested participants.
OneKey Raise $20M With DragonFly and Ribbit Capital

Hong Kong-based blockchain analysis platform OneKey announced via tweet that it has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round. The round was co-led by venture capital firms Dragonfly Capital and Ribbit Capital. Other investors in the round were Framework Ventures, Sky9 Capital, Folius Ventures, Ethereal Ventures, and Coinbase.
BNB price analysis for 30 September 2022

BNB price analysis for 30 September 2022, BNB, the third largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI is still under 50.
Stanley Druckenmiller believes that people would shift to crypto of central banks seemed unreliable

Cryptocurrency could resurface, according to billionaire investor and Duquesne Family Office CEO Stanley Druckenmiller, as people start to doubt their central banks. On Wednesday, during an interview with CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference, the billionaire started by decrying the Federal Reserve’s “radical monetary policies” in 2021. “I was...
Zipmex’s Potential Investor Asks CEO to Forfeit Shares

There soon might be an end to the financial troubles of the Singapore-based crypto exchange should it agree to the demands of Chalermchai Mahagitsiri – a potential investor. As per an email seen by The Block, the son of Thai billionaire and coffee king Prayudh Mahagitsiri, there is a request that Marcus Lim, CEO of Zipmex forfeits all of his shares in the company upon closing of the deal.
XA Group Floats First of its Kind Blockchain-based Solution for the UAE

XA Group, an all-inclusive technology-driven automotive solutions provider has floated Addenda – a blockchain-based solution for insurers according to local media reports. On the back of XA Group’s automotive repair and insurance solutions, Addenda will facilitate, centralize and manage communications during the reconciliation process. As a leader in...
Digital Euro Will Not Commercialize Users’ Data – ECB Chief

As several countries and regions continue to make concerted efforts into launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank has promised that the Digital Euro – the region’s digital currency will not be commercialized. Christine made this assurance during a summit...
Bank of Ghana to Promote Financial Inclusion With its CBDC

The central bank of Ghana known as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is increasing efforts to release its Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC). It is finally putting in finishing touches to its research with a focus on using the CBDC (E-Cedi) to foster financial inclusion in its economy. This announcement...
Philippines’ Central Bank finds Stablecoins revolutionary for payment system

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (the Philippines’ central bank) is strongly in favor of stablecoins, according to Mhel Plabasan, Director of the organization, as they can help the monetary system and enable “affordable and faster” cross-border transfers. Stablecoins to boost Philippines’ payment system. While speaking on...
Central Banks of Israel, Norway, and Sweden Launch Project Icebreaker With BIS

The central banks across the world are gradually making their foray into exploring the adoption of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). While many countries are still mulling the idea of a CBDC, others have reached their pilot phase and beta testing phases. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), central banks’ CBDC research is going mainstream.
