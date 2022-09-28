Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Revolut Secures FCA Approval to Offer Crypto Services in the U.K
Financial service provider and fintech company Revolut has finally checked out of the list of crypto companies holding temporary registration in the United Kingdom. Significantly, it is the last of the twelve companies that were placed on that list by the U.K regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to continue delivering crypto services in the country.
thecoinrise.com
Recent Wintermute exploit reportedly had internal involvement
Renowned U.K.-based crypto market maker Wintermute experienced a $160 million breach last week in its DeFi operations. According to on-chain data, tens of millions of dollars’ worth of Dai, USDC, Tether, Wrapped ETH, and other assets were drained from the platform to a wallet address marked as a “Wintermute Exploiter.”
thecoinrise.com
Nexo closes acquisition deal with US Chartered Bank
Leading crypto lender Nexo has announced the acquisition of a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its federally authorized subsidiary bank Summit National Bank, which is governed by the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. According to the acquisition deal, Nexo will provide a variety...
thecoinrise.com
Bitdeer to launch fund aiming to buy assets from distressed miners
Renowned Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is reportedly creating a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from Bitcoin miners as the sector struggles to recover from this year’s sharp decline in the price of digital currencies. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Wu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. intends to contribute $50 million as a junior tranche.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoinrise.com
Chainlink Launch SCALE to Accelerate its Ecosystem Growth
Chainlink Labs, the provider of state-of-the-art oracle service has introduced Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer-1 and 2 Enablements, SCALE. The Chainlink SCALE is a Chainlink Economics 2.0 project which focuses on speeding the rate of growth of blockchain and layer-2 ecosystems. It hastens users’ access to oracle products and services.
thecoinrise.com
BlackRock Launch ETF BLCK For European Clients
Investment management firm BlackRock has introduced a new European blockchain Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) which will offer clients in Europe access to several blockchains and crypto companies. As outlined by BlackRock’s Product Strategist for Thematics and Sector ETFs Omar Moufti, these clients will gain exposure to companies that utilize blockchain technology....
thecoinrise.com
Here’s what Russia’s latest crypto mining bill proposes
Cryptocurrency mining should only be permitted in specified locations, according to an agreement between the Bank of Russia and the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Finance (MiFin). In a recent report, RBC-Crypto stated that Russian officials are ready to legalize mining only in areas with abundant energy supplies and to...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Launch Cryptotourism to Celebrate World Tourism Day
Leading crypto exchange service provider Binance has introduced ‘cryptotourism’ to celebrate World Tourism Day. Cryptotourism is the first ever crypto-sponsored vacation to show the world how efficient, secure, and simple travel is in a Web3.0 world. Binance plans to give away $50,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB) to interested participants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoinrise.com
OneKey Raise $20M With DragonFly and Ribbit Capital
Hong Kong-based blockchain analysis platform OneKey announced via tweet that it has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round. The round was co-led by venture capital firms Dragonfly Capital and Ribbit Capital. Other investors in the round were Framework Ventures, Sky9 Capital, Folius Ventures, Ethereal Ventures, and Coinbase.
thecoinrise.com
BNB price analysis for 30 September 2022
BNB price analysis for 30 September 2022, BNB, the third largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI is still under 50.
thecoinrise.com
Stanley Druckenmiller believes that people would shift to crypto of central banks seemed unreliable
Cryptocurrency could resurface, according to billionaire investor and Duquesne Family Office CEO Stanley Druckenmiller, as people start to doubt their central banks. On Wednesday, during an interview with CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference, the billionaire started by decrying the Federal Reserve’s “radical monetary policies” in 2021. “I was...
thecoinrise.com
Zipmex’s Potential Investor Asks CEO to Forfeit Shares
There soon might be an end to the financial troubles of the Singapore-based crypto exchange should it agree to the demands of Chalermchai Mahagitsiri – a potential investor. As per an email seen by The Block, the son of Thai billionaire and coffee king Prayudh Mahagitsiri, there is a request that Marcus Lim, CEO of Zipmex forfeits all of his shares in the company upon closing of the deal.
thecoinrise.com
XA Group Floats First of its Kind Blockchain-based Solution for the UAE
XA Group, an all-inclusive technology-driven automotive solutions provider has floated Addenda – a blockchain-based solution for insurers according to local media reports. On the back of XA Group’s automotive repair and insurance solutions, Addenda will facilitate, centralize and manage communications during the reconciliation process. As a leader in...
thecoinrise.com
Digital Euro Will Not Commercialize Users’ Data – ECB Chief
As several countries and regions continue to make concerted efforts into launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank has promised that the Digital Euro – the region’s digital currency will not be commercialized. Christine made this assurance during a summit...
thecoinrise.com
Research: 62% of the total energy consumed in Bitcoin mining still comes from fossil fuels
According to a recent analysis by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF), fossil fuels were used to produce about 62% of all the energy used by Bitcoin since January 2022. This indicates that in 2022, only 38% of the total energy consumption in Bitcoin mining came from renewable sources.
thecoinrise.com
Bank of Ghana to Promote Financial Inclusion With its CBDC
The central bank of Ghana known as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is increasing efforts to release its Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC). It is finally putting in finishing touches to its research with a focus on using the CBDC (E-Cedi) to foster financial inclusion in its economy. This announcement...
thecoinrise.com
Philippines’ Central Bank finds Stablecoins revolutionary for payment system
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (the Philippines’ central bank) is strongly in favor of stablecoins, according to Mhel Plabasan, Director of the organization, as they can help the monetary system and enable “affordable and faster” cross-border transfers. Stablecoins to boost Philippines’ payment system. While speaking on...
thecoinrise.com
Central Banks of Israel, Norway, and Sweden Launch Project Icebreaker With BIS
The central banks across the world are gradually making their foray into exploring the adoption of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). While many countries are still mulling the idea of a CBDC, others have reached their pilot phase and beta testing phases. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), central banks’ CBDC research is going mainstream.
thecoinrise.com
Jerome Powell says that a United States’ CBDC would “not be anonymous”
At an event hosted by the Bank of France on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declared that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the United States “would not be anonymous.”. The chairman’s remarks were in response to a query from the audience about whether CBDCs will emulate...
Comments / 0