Binance Launch Cryptotourism to Celebrate World Tourism Day
Leading crypto exchange service provider Binance has introduced ‘cryptotourism’ to celebrate World Tourism Day. Cryptotourism is the first ever crypto-sponsored vacation to show the world how efficient, secure, and simple travel is in a Web3.0 world. Binance plans to give away $50,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB) to interested participants.
Zipmex’s Potential Investor Asks CEO to Forfeit Shares
There soon might be an end to the financial troubles of the Singapore-based crypto exchange should it agree to the demands of Chalermchai Mahagitsiri – a potential investor. As per an email seen by The Block, the son of Thai billionaire and coffee king Prayudh Mahagitsiri, there is a request that Marcus Lim, CEO of Zipmex forfeits all of his shares in the company upon closing of the deal.
Circle announces USDC expansion to 5 new Blockchains
After Binance and WazirX delisted stablecoin USDC, its creator Circle is all set to extend its reach into other major blockchains to preserve its dominance in the cryptocurrency industry. The company behind USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), Circle Internet Financial, announced on September 28 that it is attempting...
BlackRock Launch ETF BLCK For European Clients
Investment management firm BlackRock has introduced a new European blockchain Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) which will offer clients in Europe access to several blockchains and crypto companies. As outlined by BlackRock’s Product Strategist for Thematics and Sector ETFs Omar Moufti, these clients will gain exposure to companies that utilize blockchain technology....
Former BitMEX CEO believes Bitcoin is the cure to global YCC
Recently, renowned BTC proponent and BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes referred to Bitcoin as the “cure” for yield curve control (YCC), the method used by governments to deploy quantitative easing to restrain rising bond yields. Hayes made his remarks in response to the Bank of England’s (BOE) most recent...
