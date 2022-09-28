Read full article on original website
Vallejo Waterfront Weekend festival offers a variety of entertainment by land, air and sea
How often do you get a chance to soar aloft in a hot air balloon, take a kayak tour of the waterfront or watch Filipino martial arts warriors wielding fighting sticks, all at the same festival on the same weekend?. The answer: Only once a year, at the annual Vallejo...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
Morgan Hill Times
Meet the candidates for Morgan Hill Mayor
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Morgan Hill to become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. City of Morgan Hill offices that will appear on the ballot include the mayor’s seat, as well as two city council district seats: District B and District D. There are also four seats up for grabs on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of trustees.
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
Equal-access humor: Comedians With Disabilities Act to tour Bay Area in October to raise awareness
Growing up, Oakland resident and disabled stand-up comic Jade Theriault loved comedy, but they preferred sketch shows like “Saturday Night Live” and cartoons like “South Park” to the one-person shows. They, at first, doubted a comic performing their own work could even be real. “It was...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Serial filer of disability lawsuits alleged to be feigning blindness
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not “legally blind” as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in...
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
Two Contra Costa first responders honored as Public Safety Heroes by Rep. Thompson
Two first responders have been named 2022 Contra Costa County Public Safety Heroes by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena). Martinez police Sgt. Zach Lekse and Crockett-Carquinez fire Capt. John Angell were both recognized for the honor. Each year, Thompson honors first responders in his district who have gone above and...
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California
If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
diablomag.com
Party of Four in the East Bay
This month, our focus is on Halloween, with a bit of local baseball thrown in out of respect for the World Series. We’re excited about one of the Bay Area’s most famous haunted houses, a television series based on a horror classic authored in the East Bay, and a new thriller written and directed by a Danville-raised filmmaker who knows a thing or two about cult classics. We also tip our hat to one of the newest Oakland A’s, who already had a strong connection to baseball in our backyard.
Contra Costa voters can stay informed with fall election previews on local cable stations
Contra Costa County voters can learn more about the candidates on the upcoming ballot by tuning in to their local TV channels. Various local channels are broadcasting a series of local “Election Previews” — voter education forms intended to give voters the chance to stay informed before the Nov. 8 general election.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
UC Berkeley parents fed up with student safety at residence halls
Parents are angry and fed up with the lack of safety for their children at residence halls at University of California at Berkeley, one of the world’s premier schools. Trespassers are getting into the residence halls, prompting some parents to organize to hire security, said a parent who attended a safety meeting Thursday with university officials. The parent Kimberly Plummer has a 17-year-old daughter attending UC Berkeley and living in the residence hall.
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
