There soon might be an end to the financial troubles of the Singapore-based crypto exchange should it agree to the demands of Chalermchai Mahagitsiri – a potential investor. As per an email seen by The Block, the son of Thai billionaire and coffee king Prayudh Mahagitsiri, there is a request that Marcus Lim, CEO of Zipmex forfeits all of his shares in the company upon closing of the deal.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO