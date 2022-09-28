ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
BBC

Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker

Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
SOCCER
BBC

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales set to break attendance record again

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna

Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
SOCCER
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Clauss a cut above as Marseille take Ligue 1 lead

Jonathan Clauss shone as Marseille started a marathon run of games with a convincing 3-0 win at Angers to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday. Playing the first of 11 matches in 55 days, OM benefited from French international wing back Clauss' neat performance to gear up for a potentially decisive Champions League game against Sporting on Tuesday.
MLS

