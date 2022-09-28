Read full article on original website
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
FIFA・
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Leandro Paredes bluntly reveals he has ‘no relationship’ with Kylian Mbappe amid PSG dressing-room tension
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN loanee Leandro Paredes revealed he has "no relationship" with Kylian Mbappe amid talks of tension at the club's dressing room. Paredes, 28, left PSG in the summer and joined Juventus on loan in a deal that includes a €22.6million (£20.2m) buy-out clause. The midfielder left the...
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
Barcelona report: Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG – but won't return to Camp Nou
Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, but a return to his former club looks unlikely.
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure
FIFA・
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
BBC
Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker
Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
BBC
Women's World Cup play-off: Wales set to break attendance record again
Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
ESPN
Inaki Williams' Ghana decision sets stage for family's 'divided heart' at World Cup as brother Nico stars for Spain
LORCA, Spain -- Inaki Williams was in the tunnel at the little Francisco Artes Carrasco ground, squashed in among all the supporters and staff under the stands, when he found out what his kid brother had just done. Meanwhile, 1,051 km (roughly 620 miles) away, on the other side of...
Yardbarker
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Fixture vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain is set to return to action on Ligue 1 matchday nine with a home fixture against OGC Nice. PSG comes into this fixture with a few minor injury concerns. For one, midfielder Marco Verratti was not included in the squad list for the contest due to a calf injury.
Yardbarker
Report: The Leadership Role Ramos Played During the Early Season Penalty Drama Between Neymar, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-2 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 play in August was filled with plenty of drama. For one, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had a disagreement during the opening half of the contest over just who would take the second penalty kick of the match. In the end, Neymar wound up taking the attempt and scored with ease.
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna
Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister leaps to superstar’s defence again following Portugal defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has jumped to her brother’s defence after his poor showing in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain last night which prompted an unprecedented wave of criticism in his homeland. All Portugal had to do to qualify for the next stage of the UEFA Nations League...
ESPN
Clauss a cut above as Marseille take Ligue 1 lead
Jonathan Clauss shone as Marseille started a marathon run of games with a convincing 3-0 win at Angers to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday. Playing the first of 11 matches in 55 days, OM benefited from French international wing back Clauss' neat performance to gear up for a potentially decisive Champions League game against Sporting on Tuesday.
