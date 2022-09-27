Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Tropical Storm Hermine: The 2022 Hurricane’s Path, Predictions, and More
Only a few days after Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico — and Tropical Storm Gaston formed off the Azores — Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to be the next named storm. Meteorologists indicate it could develop sometime next week, posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with monstrous winds, rain, and flash floods.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape
Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
aircargonews.net
Has air cargo’s digital drive accelerated fast enough?
The adoption of digitalisation has accelerated during the past two years, but this isn’t too much of a surprise given the slow progress prior to the pandemic. Speaking on an IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) digitalisation panel chaired by Deloitte Canada global air cargo and logistics leader Dejan Markovic, panelists agreed that the Covid pandemic had helped speed up the adoption of digital technology in airfreight.
Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating to Category 1, allowing the country’s carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Saturday. Wee said the move will bolster tourism and economic growth in Malaysia, which opened up from pandemic shutdowns in April. “With the return to Category 1, our airlines can now mount new flights to the U.S. and have code sharing with American carriers. There is no more barrier now,” said Wee, who was in Montreal for an ICAO assembly. “This is good news after the COVID-19 pandemic.” Riad Asmat, CEO of low-cost carrier AirAsia Malaysia, said it was a “very good start.” He said AirAsia, currently the only Malaysian carrier that flies to the United States — from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu — will seek opportunities to expand in the U.S.
aircargonews.net
Closing the sustainability knowledge gap in air cargo
There are huge divides in the understanding of sustainability and this is a barrier to progress in air cargo. Speaking during day two of the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS), CargoAI chief commercial officer Magali Beauregard said we need to make sustainability knowledge accessible. “This is a topic for experts...
aircargonews.net
More to come from air cargo booking portals
Online booking portals still have many “exciting years of growth” ahead of them despite their rapid emergence over the last couple of years. On an IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) digitalisation panel chaired by Christopher Shawdon, head of business development, CHAMP Cargosystems, speakers agreed that booking portals had experienced rapid growth over the last few years, but from a very low level.
aircargonews.net
Flexible decarbonisation solutions aid smart sustainability in air cargo
The panelists with moderator Robert Fordree, executive vice president - cargo, Menzies Aviation. Powering operations and machinery that will increasingly rely on electricity as a fuel source is one of the biggest decarbonisation challenges facing the air cargo industry, according to an industry sustainability expert. The electric grid isn’t sufficient...
aircargonews.net
Saudia Cargo to work with IATA on CEIV-Pharma Certification
Source: Saudi Cargo - L to R: Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz and Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services. Saudia Cargo is to work with IATA on gaining its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) Certification for safe and secure air transport and handling of pharma shipments.
UK braced for 50mph winds and torrential rain as temperatures plunge in Arctic chill
Heavy rain and high winds are headed for Britain later this week as an Arctic chill brings days of unseasonably cold weather.Northerly winds have caused temperatures across the UK to plunge, with lows of 6C in many areas expected at night, several degrees below the early autumn average.Met Office forecasters said the tail end of Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall in Canada last week, has also contributed to Britain’s cool start to the week.Come Friday, commuters face a testing journey as heavy rain and high winds are expected to hit at morning and evening rush hours.“Everywhere will see a few...
aircargonews.net
Saudia Cargo extends ULD partnership with Unilode
Source: Saudia Cargo, unilode - Above L-R Teddy Zebitz and Ross Marino. Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the extension of its unit load device (ULD) management partnership with Saudia Cargo until 2028. Unilode, a specialist in outsourced ULD management, repair and digital services, was awarded the supply and management of...
aircargonews.net
FedEx research shows e-commerce set to grow for SMEs
The e-commerce boom is set to continue for Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs), according to the latest e-commerce trends research commissioned by FedEx Express. The What’s Next in E-Commerce survey polled SMEs and consumers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region (AMEA) in July 2022 to explore the continuing evolution of e-commerce and identify the trends that could fuel future growth.
aircargonews.net
IATA and ITC join forces for cross-border trade
IATA and the International Trade Centre (ITC) have joined forces to improve access to global trade and air cargo supply chain information for businesses and air cargo professionals. ITC is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. Through this agreement, ITC and IATA will cross-link...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Jackson caps WCup career with bronze, Australia beats Canada
SYDNEY — (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn't have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball's World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday.
Ian Officially Reaches Hurricane Strength as It Heads Toward Florida
Florida was hit with a hurricane watch early this morning (Monday, September 26) after Ian officially reached hurricane strength. Both Florida and Cuba are in the line of fire for the storm. The storm is the fourth hurricane of the “2022 Atlantic hurricane season,” according to AccuWeather. The publication also...
Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy.
