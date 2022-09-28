Pennsylvania Pro-Life Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges, Lawyer Blasts DOJ’s ‘Political Prosecution’

Read full article on original website
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Pro-life activist Mark Houck pleads not guilty to federal charges after FBI arrest
Catholic pro-life activist Mark Houck pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Tuesday after the FBI arrested him at his home in rural Pennsylvania last week in connection to an alleged altercation with an abortion escort outside an abortion clinic in October 2021. Houck has been accused of violating the...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
Trump-appointed judge convicts three Jan. 6 defendants but acquits two of them on obstruction charge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward. Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but...
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Todd Chrisley Responds to Sentencing Delay in Fraud Trial: 'God Is Working Overtime'
Todd Chrisley is taking the recent news concerning his fraud conviction as a sign that fortunes will be reversed and innocence will return to his life. According to The Blast, the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions focused on the verdict, the trial, and who he and his wife Julie blame for the trouble.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Texas woman charged with threatening judge who approved Trump special master request
A Houston-area woman is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who approved the appointment of a special master to review items seized by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's primary residence. In an affidavit dated Sept. 6,...
White police detective facing charges for using power to prey on Black women
A former police detective in Kansas who has been suspected of terrorizing and raping Black women in the city has been indicted on federal charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted two women while on duty. Former police offer and captain Roger Golubski was arrested on Sept. 15 and faces six...
No Justice For Jonathan Price: ‘All-White Jury’ Acquits Ex-Texas Cop Accused Of Murdering Black Man
An "all-white jury" acquitted former Texas police officer Shaun Lucas of murdering Black man Jonathan Price during a 2020 confrontation, Lee Merritt said. The post No Justice For Jonathan Price: ‘All-White Jury’ Acquits Ex-Texas Cop Accused Of Murdering Black Man appeared first on NewsOne.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Star 'pathologist' who performed numerous autopsies was a conman using fake credentials, says DOJ
Shawn Parcells was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after he profited from performing autopsies using false credentials, per the DOJ.
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
A Mississippi man was charged for burning a cross and using 'threatening and racially derogatory remarks' against Black neighbors, DOJ says
The DOJ said Axel C. Cox, 23, burned the cross at his Gulfport, Mississippi home in 2020 to intimidate his Black neighbors.
DOJ accuses 47 of stealing millions in largest COVID-19 fraud scheme yet
The Justice Department slapped charges Tuesday against 47 people who allegedly participated in a "$250 million fraud scheme" involving funds intended to feed children, in what authorities are dubbing the "largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet." Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, and 46 others were hit with...
DOJ charges 47 people in $250 million pandemic fraud case
What did the Department of Justice charge defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case? How much money was stolen?
