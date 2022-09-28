Read full article on original website
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
Manchin releases details of energy permitting deal that could complicate passage of government spending bill
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin released his plan Wednesday evening to expedite permits for energy projects, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to add to the short-term spending bill that must pass by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.
McConnell, GOP give political payback to Manchin
Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) a taste of political payback by forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to cancel a scheduled vote on Manchin’s permitting reform bill. The message to Manchin is clear: Republicans are still furious over the surprise deal he cut with...
Democrats strip Manchin's permitting reform bill from must-pass government funding measure after both Republicans and progressives pledged to vote against it
Manchin's permitting reform plan was struck from a must-pass government funding bill on Tuesday. Progressives opposed it for environmental reasons, while Republicans want an even stronger bill. It's a major defeat for the West Virginia Democrat, who might otherwise have a hard time passing it. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of...
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Prediction time: Joe Manchin’s crystal ball says Democrats keep the Senate in November — and even pick up a seat. It’s just might not be the one most Democrats think. As the West Virginia Democrat left the Capitol Thursday for recess, he said he foresees a 51-49 Democratic majority next year. And though he held outsized leverage in the 50-50 Senate, he does not want to again: “I just hope it’s not 50-50, that’s all.”
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week — a […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Manchin rails against ‘revenge politics’ on permit plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday railed against what he called “revenge politics,″ as liberals in the House and Senate team up with Republicans to oppose his plan to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who...
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
thecomeback.com
Latest Herschel Walker Senate campaign poll revealed
Football legend Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican Senate candidate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The race could prove pivotal in deciding which political party controls the Senate following November’s 2022 midterm elections. Though the only poll that counts is on Election Day, Walker (seen...
Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Biden administration changes student loan guidance, as Republican-led states file lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration changed its guidance on who qualifies for federal student loan forgiveness on Thursday, as seven Republican-led states filed a challenge to its student debt cancellation program.
iheart.com
Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert A Government Shutdown
A stopgap bill to fund the government until after the midterm elections easily passed in the Senate by a 72-25 vote on Thursday (September 29). The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass, despite opposition from Republicans. The continuing resolution will keep funding...
