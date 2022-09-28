ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
The Hill

McConnell, GOP give political payback to Manchin

Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) a taste of political payback by forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to cancel a scheduled vote on Manchin’s permitting reform bill. The message to Manchin is clear: Republicans are still furious over the surprise deal he cut with...
Business Insider

Democrats strip Manchin's permitting reform bill from must-pass government funding measure after both Republicans and progressives pledged to vote against it

Manchin's permitting reform plan was struck from a must-pass government funding bill on Tuesday. Progressives opposed it for environmental reasons, while Republicans want an even stronger bill. It's a major defeat for the West Virginia Democrat, who might otherwise have a hard time passing it. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of...
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POLITICO

Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.

Prediction time: Joe Manchin’s crystal ball says Democrats keep the Senate in November — and even pick up a seat. It’s just might not be the one most Democrats think. As the West Virginia Democrat left the Capitol Thursday for recess, he said he foresees a 51-49 Democratic majority next year. And though he held outsized leverage in the 50-50 Senate, he does not want to again: “I just hope it’s not 50-50, that’s all.”
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Idaho Capital Sun

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December.  Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week — a […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
thecomeback.com

Latest Herschel Walker Senate campaign poll revealed

Football legend Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican Senate candidate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The race could prove pivotal in deciding which political party controls the Senate following November’s 2022 midterm elections. Though the only poll that counts is on Election Day, Walker (seen...
Missouri Independent

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
iheart.com

Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert A Government Shutdown

A stopgap bill to fund the government until after the midterm elections easily passed in the Senate by a 72-25 vote on Thursday (September 29). The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass, despite opposition from Republicans. The continuing resolution will keep funding...
