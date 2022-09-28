Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
upbeacon.com
Campus in need of student employment as dozens of student jobs are left unfilled
A student checks out at Macks Market located in the Pilot House. Being a cashier at Macks is one of many student jobs here on campus. Students who are looking for work experience and a way to make money on campus will find that dozens of student jobs are available at the moment.
Poll shows Jo Ann Hardesty challenger Rene Gonzalez with big lead as pair hold Portland council debate
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez has opened a wide lead against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the contest for November’s general election heats up, according to a new poll. Fifty percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner,...
Providence, Legacy, PeaceHealth sue Oregon over mental health care treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three of Oregon's largest hospital systems are suing the state over its alleged lack of adequate mental health care, which they say has forced the hospital systems to house patients in need of mental health treatment for months. Providence Health & Services, Legacy Health and PeaceHealth...
Pamplin Media Group
Real Estate bear market: why home sellers should act now
Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. It's the housing supply that's in hibernation. The hot real estate market is still in full swing, with far more buyers than homes available. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the typical property stays on the market for just 17 days before an offer is accepted. Real estate is a far cry from a bear market right now, but you may be wondering how much longer home values and the demand for properties will remain sky-high. The following are a few reasons why the time to sell is now:
Pamplin Media Group
Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon
This October 8th and 9th, eight Portland homes that are “net-zero” will open their doors as sites in the Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon. A net-zero home produces all the electricity it needs throughout the year, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Hosted annually by the nonprofit Solar Oregon, this educational event invites homeowners, students, and clean-energy enthusiasts of all stripes to explore both new and old homes to learn about the technologies and strategies that make zero energy possible.
kptv.com
Rent spikes in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a North Portland apartment building are facing massive rent increases, despite the fact that many of their apartments are considered affordable housing. Kelsey Schreiner, a single mom who rents a 2-bedroom apartment in The Prescott, received a notice that her rent...
OHA failed to take care of mentally ill patients, lawsuit says
Three local hospitals are suing Oregon Health Authority for failing to take care of civilly committed mentally ill patients, saying the state is warehousing psychiatric patients in regular hospitals instead.
thelundreport.org
Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland
For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Pamplin Media Group
Four industrial properties change hands in deals totaling over $80m in Portland area
The four new sales indicate a continued strong industrial real estate market in the Portland metro area. Experts predicted continued high demand and tight supply would fuel the industrial real estate market in the Portland area throughout 2022 — and the predictions are holding true this quarter. Four industrial...
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
cardinaltimes.org
Why Lincoln won’t have additional parking for students
Lincoln is the only Portland Public Schools (PPS) high school in downtown Portland. Many students use TriMet to commute. For students who drive, there is a lack of parking. In 2017, Principal Chapman proposed the idea of underground parking, which would allow the school to keep the school and field in the same place. In the end, the idea was scrapped due to its breaking of Oregon’s eco rule guidelines.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red Saturday
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
