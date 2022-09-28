ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Oswego, OR
Health
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Pamplin Media Group

Real Estate bear market: why home sellers should act now

Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. It's the housing supply that's in hibernation. The hot real estate market is still in full swing, with far more buyers than homes available. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the typical property stays on the market for just 17 days before an offer is accepted. Real estate is a far cry from a bear market right now, but you may be wondering how much longer home values and the demand for properties will remain sky-high. The following are a few reasons why the time to sell is now:
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon

This October 8th and 9th, eight Portland homes that are “net-zero” will open their doors as sites in the Go Zero Tour 2022 presented by Energy Trust of Oregon. A net-zero home produces all the electricity it needs throughout the year, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Hosted annually by the nonprofit Solar Oregon, this educational event invites homeowners, students, and clean-energy enthusiasts of all stripes to explore both new and old homes to learn about the technologies and strategies that make zero energy possible.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Open Enrollment#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#The Insurance Store Inc
thelundreport.org

Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland

For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
cardinaltimes.org

Why Lincoln won’t have additional parking for students

Lincoln is the only Portland Public Schools (PPS) high school in downtown Portland. Many students use TriMet to commute. For students who drive, there is a lack of parking. In 2017, Principal Chapman proposed the idea of underground parking, which would allow the school to keep the school and field in the same place. In the end, the idea was scrapped due to its breaking of Oregon’s eco rule guidelines.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy