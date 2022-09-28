Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Related
clarkstonnews.com
Preserving Clarkston’s history
Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
clarkstonnews.com
Garden Club meeting
Cheryl English, owner of Black Cat Pottery in Detroit, will be the speaker at the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club’s Oct. 3 meeting at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, located 6600 Waldon Road. The social time begins at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. The community...
clarkstonnews.com
Enjoying the Taste
This past Sunday, the annual Taste of Clarkston event was held on Main Street in downtown Clarkston. The street was filled with people starting at noon as local restaurants and businesses set up booths and tents for the community to patronize. Pictured, from left, are Clarkston residents Joe Nelson, Ginny Nelson, Sarah Cole, Alya Cole, Kelsey Cole, Megan Cole, Wade Nelson, and Amy Nelson. See more photos inside this week’s print edition on page 31. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarkstonnews.com
Incumbent Haven facing Meyland in Clarkston mayoral race
Two candidates are running for mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston in a race to be decided on Nov. 8. Incumbent Eric Haven is being challenged by Scott Meyland for the position that comes with a two-year term. The Clarkston News sent both Haven and Meyland the...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery
Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
clarkstonnews.com
Top finish for Clarkston marching band
The Clarkston High School Marching Band competed in the Lake Orion Dragon Invitational on Saturday and finished in first place in Flight I. They scored 72.00 and also won awards for best music and best visuals. “This was the first judged performance by the kids and they did a great...
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Spinal Column
White Lake resident celebrates her 100th birthday
White Lake resident Ottie Kowalis celebrated 100th birthday at the Dublin Senior Center on September 20, 2022. Proclamations in her honor were made from the White Lake Township Board of Trustees, Oakland County commissioners, State Representative Matt Maddock, and State Senator Jim Runestad. Dublin staff members Director Kathy Gordinear (right) and Program Developer Carol Kehoe (left), were among those who celebrated with Ottie.
clarkstonnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Thanks for art show
It truly takes a village to make Art in the Village possible every September, and this year’s event was no exception. Our 50th annual show was one of the largest in recent history, and it was great to see Depot Park filled with so many people who have made it a free and family-friendly autumn tradition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
Comments / 1