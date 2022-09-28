ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

clarkstonnews.com

Preserving Clarkston’s history

Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Garden Club meeting

Cheryl English, owner of Black Cat Pottery in Detroit, will be the speaker at the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club’s Oct. 3 meeting at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, located 6600 Waldon Road. The social time begins at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. The community...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Enjoying the Taste

This past Sunday, the annual Taste of Clarkston event was held on Main Street in downtown Clarkston. The street was filled with people starting at noon as local restaurants and businesses set up booths and tents for the community to patronize. Pictured, from left, are Clarkston residents Joe Nelson, Ginny Nelson, Sarah Cole, Alya Cole, Kelsey Cole, Megan Cole, Wade Nelson, and Amy Nelson. See more photos inside this week’s print edition on page 31. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Incumbent Haven facing Meyland in Clarkston mayoral race

Two candidates are running for mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston in a race to be decided on Nov. 8. Incumbent Eric Haven is being challenged by Scott Meyland for the position that comes with a two-year term. The Clarkston News sent both Haven and Meyland the...
CLARKSTON, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery

Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Top finish for Clarkston marching band

The Clarkston High School Marching Band competed in the Lake Orion Dragon Invitational on Saturday and finished in first place in Flight I. They scored 72.00 and also won awards for best music and best visuals. “This was the first judged performance by the kids and they did a great...
CLARKSTON, MI
Spinal Column

White Lake resident celebrates her 100th birthday

White Lake resident Ottie Kowalis celebrated 100th birthday at the Dublin Senior Center on September 20, 2022. Proclamations in her honor were made from the White Lake Township Board of Trustees, Oakland County commissioners, State Representative Matt Maddock, and State Senator Jim Runestad. Dublin staff members Director Kathy Gordinear (right) and Program Developer Carol Kehoe (left), were among those who celebrated with Ottie.
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Thanks for art show

It truly takes a village to make Art in the Village possible every September, and this year’s event was no exception. Our 50th annual show was one of the largest in recent history, and it was great to see Depot Park filled with so many people who have made it a free and family-friendly autumn tradition.
CLARKSTON, MI

