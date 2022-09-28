ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

clarkstonnews.com

Riding to grand champion finish

The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished as grand champion for District 11, D Division. The team competed in three district meets at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on September 10, 11 and 17. Clarkston is a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division D team, competing against teams from Bryon, Perry, Notre Dame Prep, Corunna, Chesaning, Flushing and Genesee in District 11. The team finished with a total of 288 points for grand champion. Bryon is the reserve champion with a second place finish with a total of 265 points.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Preserving Clarkston’s history

Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Incumbent Haven facing Meyland in Clarkston mayoral race

Two candidates are running for mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston in a race to be decided on Nov. 8. Incumbent Eric Haven is being challenged by Scott Meyland for the position that comes with a two-year term. The Clarkston News sent both Haven and Meyland the...
CLARKSTON, MI
Enjoying the Taste

Enjoying the Taste

This past Sunday, the annual Taste of Clarkston event was held on Main Street in downtown Clarkston. The street was filled with people starting at noon as local restaurants and businesses set up booths and tents for the community to patronize. Pictured, from left, are Clarkston residents Joe Nelson, Ginny Nelson, Sarah Cole, Alya Cole, Kelsey Cole, Megan Cole, Wade Nelson, and Amy Nelson. See more photos inside this week’s print edition on page 31. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
CLARKSTON, MI
New high school club

New high school club

Clarkston High School is starting a “Be Nice Club,” which will meet every other Tuesday after school starting Sept. 27. The “Be Nice” initiative promotes mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The club will develop and implement school-wide activities to spread awareness and help those who may have social emotional needs.
CLARKSTON, MI
Garden Club meeting

Garden Club meeting

Cheryl English, owner of Black Cat Pottery in Detroit, will be the speaker at the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club’s Oct. 3 meeting at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, located 6600 Waldon Road. The social time begins at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. The community...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Thanks for art show

It truly takes a village to make Art in the Village possible every September, and this year’s event was no exception. Our 50th annual show was one of the largest in recent history, and it was great to see Depot Park filled with so many people who have made it a free and family-friendly autumn tradition.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Wolves improve to 3-2 with victory

It was a win for Clarkston Varsity Football and for McLaren Oakland Foundation last Friday night during the annual Game for a Cure. The Wolves donned lavender jerseys honoring those who are currently fighting cancer, fought cancer or lost their fight against cancer as they defeated Oxford, 14-3. “We talked...
FOOTBALL
Oxford Leader

Oxford holds powerful Wolves to 14 points in loss

The Wildcats fell on the road with a 14-7 loss to Clarkston last Friday. “We always play Clarkston tough,” said Oxford Head Coach Zach Line. “I thought we took a step forward in some ways and in other spots there are still some things we need to coach on so that’s both good and bad. It’s nice when there are things you can see on film, we can adjust and get better at. We keep getting back to work – that’s how we do things.”
clarkstonnews.com

Everest dominates in Homecoming victory over Liggett

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football improved their record with a 43-13 win in their homecoming game on Friday over Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett. The win puts the Mountaineers in second place in the Catholic League Intersectional 2 Division. Everest is now 3-2 overall as the team heads to Cardinal...
CLARKSTON, MI
