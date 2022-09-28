The Wildcats fell on the road with a 14-7 loss to Clarkston last Friday. “We always play Clarkston tough,” said Oxford Head Coach Zach Line. “I thought we took a step forward in some ways and in other spots there are still some things we need to coach on so that’s both good and bad. It’s nice when there are things you can see on film, we can adjust and get better at. We keep getting back to work – that’s how we do things.”

1 DAY AGO