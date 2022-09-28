A closer look at the Newberg council candidates' views

Seven hopefuls will vie for three spots on the council in the November general election.

Seven candidates, two of them incumbents, will vie for three spots on the Newberg City Council come November. They come from diverse backgrounds and have distinctly different takes on small town government and the administration thereof.

Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are scheduled to be mailed out Oct. 19. In the interest of informing voters in anticipation of receiving those ballots, the Newberg Graphic reached out to the candidates with a few questions designed to gauge their views on the issues and the role of the council.

Some of the questions for Peggy Kilburg and Jeffery Mildenberger vary because they are incumbents and are better known to the citizenry. Some of the candidates' answers are edited for brevity as well.

District 2

The District 2 race pits incumbent Peggy Kilburg, appointed to the council earlier this year, with challengers Daniel Lindsey and Casey Banks.

Peggy Kilburg

What have you learned during your short time on the council?

"During my time as a city councilor, I've seen how complex the issues facing the city can be and how vital it is to consider all sides of an issue — the ramifications and potential unintended consequences of every action the council takes. Knowing that decisions made today will have long-term impacts to our residents' lives, businesses, pocketbooks and way of life. That's a grave responsibility."

Why do you want to continue your term on the council?

"My family and I have thrived here in Newberg for decades. Now I'm committed to working to ensure the same vibrant, safe and caring environment exists for other families. We can achieve those goals by spending taxpayer dollars cautiously and respecting the opinions of those we represent. I can make a positive contribution."

What is the primary function of a city councilor?

The City Council's primary focus is to set policy. I take that charge seriously since my decisions can have long-term ramifications.

In their quasi-judicial capacity, councilors can make land use decisions that impact property owners and current and future development. These decisions should and must be reached after extensive research and input from all stakeholders. The councilors also have an administrative role when passing resolutions or simply making motions.

"As part of the budget committee, councilors consider available revenue and decide how best to allocate public funds across city departments and in accordance with Oregon budget law. Spending other people's money is serious business."

Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"My 30-plus years in the human resources profession have provided a great deal of in-depth experience that I have already put to good use on the City Council. I have decades of experience making tough decisions, after considering input from all sides. I'm approachable, responsive to those I represent, am a diligent researcher, clear communicator and have the support and respect of our community."

What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"Homelessness: We'll need to look at the root causes of homelessness, focus on mitigating those and decide how we'll address the needs of the most vulnerable while ensuring that public safety and livability are not compromised. Too many homelessness initiatives have been expensive and ineffective. It's time to face that."

"Housing affordability: Lack of affordable housing continues to be a major concern. I'm committed to working to address how local government, working with homebuilders, can soften the impact and help make homeownership part of the American Dream once again."

"Public safety: Although Newberg ranks among Oregon's top safest cities, I'm committed to supporting efforts to keep our city safe. Public safety is at the core of a livable community."

Employment background

Kilburg graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and economics from George Fox University. She worked as a personnel representative for Hewlett-Packard from 1977 to 1989 in posts in McMinnville, Wilsonville and southern California before serving as director of human resources at her alma mater for 21 years.

Daniel Lindsay, 27

What is the primary function of a city councilor?

"To build understanding with residents. Not just listening, but even if there isn't agreement, there is at least understanding."

Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"I'm committed to making Newberg's streets safe, accessible and comfortable. I've grown up in Newberg and with my years of customer service I'm confident in my ability to build understanding."

What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"The city is going to continue to grow, and with plans being made for downtown and the riverfront, it's an important time to insure we build in a way that's sustainable financially and improves safety and mobility."

What has the council done well and what does it need to improve upon?

"The council has done well directing the city through a time with a lot of change, while guiding Newberg's growth. I think the riverfront project and downtown project have a lot of potential. They could improve on the smaller things though. Big projects are great, but a new riverfront district doesn't fix that bad sightline on your street corner, it doesn't slow down cars passing by your house, and it doesn't make it safer for your kids to walk or bike to school."

Is there a particular issue that caused you to file for the position? "Roads are the building blocks of a city. And the way we build them impacts the homes that get built, the businesses that prosper, the city budget, the efficacy of our police force and the quality of life of our residents. I want roads that are comfortable places people want to be, where they can visit neighbors, shop at local businesses or enjoy a walk. And I'll do my best to make better roads."

Please give our readers a brief synopsis of your employment background and your political/governmental experience?

"I currently work as the fourth in charge of the home department at Fred Meyer and occasionally help out at Mythical Mini Doughnuts. In the past I worked at the local Sherwin-Williams and helped my stepfather … with his handyman business. I've attended and commented at local and state committee meetings focused on transportation and safety."

Casey Banks, 34

What is the primary function of a city councilor?

"To make educated and fair decisions on behalf of residents and businesses that foster the entire community's well-being."

Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"My pastoral training and experiences have prepared me to lead communities through crisis, conflict and change."

What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"It appears that housing projects that utilize recent zoning changes are going to be a significant conversation, along with any city-organized social services (policing, car parking, etc.) that impact community safety."

What has the council done well and what does it need to improve upon?

"In my short time observing the council, I have been impressed with the administrative efficiency of the meetings, which is aided by the separate but adjacent work meetings. The council regularly receives excellent presentations that inform the council's work and the use of hybrid Zoom and in-person attendance has enabled more community members to tune in. Communication is always an area for improvement — an organization can never communicate too much."

Is there a particular issue that caused you to file for the position?

"I happen to be very passionate about affordable housing and the work that City Council does to address the affordable housing crisis in Newberg highly appeals to me. I also recognize that the city, and all levels of government, needs people of good character who will exercise fair listening and wise discernment to volunteer their time as public servants."

Do you have family in Newberg?

"My husband and daughter and I moved to Newberg in 2020 when my bishop appointed me to Newberg First United Methodist Church. I have a brother near Seattle, but the rest of my family is from Missouri/Kansas."

Please give our readers a brief synopsis of your employment background and your political/governmental experience?

"I briefly taught in a Missouri public high school as a speech and debate coach and drama teacher before attending seminary to begin full-time pastoral ministry. I was a full-time associate pastor in Washington (2016-2020) and now am a full-time lead pastor. I have always been interested in politics/government, but I have no previous government experience."

District 4

The District 2 race pits incumbent Jefferson Mildenberger and challenger Robyn Wheatley.

Jefferson Mildenberger

What have you learned during your short time on the council?

"I had the opportunity to attend the League of Oregon Cities spring conference in Hermiston with Councilor Bacon shortly after joining the council. I had been on the council just long enough to know what I didn't know, so I focused on conference subjects, such as houselessness, federal funding for city infrastructure, and community engagement, to name a few. I also took advantage of the extra time with Councilor Bacon and other councilors from around Oregon to better understand the local issues and solutions of communities similar to Newberg.

"In my short time on the council, I have spent extensive time with city staff to understand and approve the urban renewal process. I've participated fully in the 2023 budget process and approval. As a council, we hired a new city manager Will Worthy and appointed Peggy Kilberg. … It has been an exciting six months when you add to the local issues our community is passionate about, like urban renewal, car camping/homelessness and the Elliot Road improvements. Why do you want to continue your term on the council?

"I want to focus on bringing civility back to local politics. It's important to me to lead Newberg out of the division we've experienced in the last few years. Newberg must be able to return to work as neighbors again, even if we don't politically agree. The current hyperpartisan focus on nonpartisan local elected positions has damaged Newberg's reputation and the way our community does business. I'm committed to my approach of listening to understand both sides of every issue to find commonality in our values and beliefs. From that point, we can work toward solutions that don't diminish either side's values. I take the nonpartisan designation of my role very seriously. We all love Newberg, but we have different ideas about how to arrive at the future of our city." What is the primary function of a city councilor?

"The primary role of a city councilor is to work in a collective body, the council, to provide oversight to the administration of the city. We strive to make well-informed decisions after seeking feedback from constituents. We establish policy, adopt the city's budget and occasionally act quasi-judicial in land use matters. We also work with Newberg residents to identify future goals and needs of the city." Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"I have served my country and community throughout my life. I'm an experienced leader who is committed to proactive collaboration, has a well-rounded understanding of our city's functions, is committed to nonpartisan representation and understands the purview of the City Council. "None of us want to see Newberg become the next Portland on the issue of homelessness. I have experience working with homeless populations and collaborating with community-based organizations will ensure that we can adequately meet the needs of our most vulnerable people without becoming the next homeless destination." What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"One thing is for sure, Newberg will continue to grow and the council needs to make sure the city is ready for that growth and it happens in the way Newberg's citizens and local business want. We need to plan to ensure that the resources and infrastructure is in place to support this growth while maintaining our current levels of safety and comfort. At the same time, we must respond to our world's less predictable and more volatile aspects today. Responding to the current rise in inflation and homelessness impacts on our community and addressing the effects of the recent environmental changes is vitally important in the coming year."

Robyn Wheatley

What is the primary function of a city councilor?

"The primary function is to listen and follow the direction of what the citizens of Newberg want and need from me as their representative in the legislative process. I work for the people and represent them. I will work with the mayor and other councilors to create policies that my constituents want. I will work with all parties to proactively solve the problems we all face and move Newberg in the right direction."

Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"I don't want to compare myself to my opponent, but rather I prefer to offer my skills and experiences. I am a lifelong Newberg resident who has raised a family here. I have seen how it has changed over the years. I am a real person with a lot of passion and vested interest in this community. I do not represent or work for any special interest group. I am not beholden to an agenda or outside influences that don't have Newberg's best interests at heart. I represent the everyday Newberg resident because I am one of them. Over the last few years, I have knocked on hundreds of doors for campaigns and talked to hundreds of people. I have a very good idea of what Newberg residents want and am ready to deliver."

What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"As a council we need to continue to make decisions that bring our community together and end the division created over the last few years. We need to make decisions that help Newberg residents and their families, not encourage those who will negatively impact Newberg's livability. We need to make it more affordable for businesses to improve and grow and attract more businesses to move into Newberg. This will create more local jobs and bolster our economy. We also need to bring down the growing cost of our water bill."

What has the council done well and what does it need to improve upon?

"The council has been eager and open to meet with citizens and talk about the issues. When DCI was burnt down, they made sure this important local employer was able to stay in Newberg and keep its employees. With that said, many councilors represent special interest groups that guide their decisions as opposed to prioritizing what Newberg residents want, or what is best for our community."

Is there a particular issue that caused you to file for the position?

"There have been many negative employment issues within the City Hall and the city of Newberg staff that has caused turmoil, cost a great deal of time and money, and resulted in protracted litigation. The result of this mismanagement has affected us all. I want to make sure this chaos doesn't happen again.

"My experience as a chief petitioner of Newberg Kids Not Camps initiative, while at the same time working with the council to get it on the ballot, was also a decisive issue influencing my decision to run as a councilor. It is clear that many on council are blinded by outside special interests that hinder them from making the common-sense decisions that the citizens of Newberg want."

Do you have family in Newberg?

Yes, I have a grown daughter living in Newberg, and my husband and I are also raising two children here.

Please give our readers a brief synopsis of your employment background and your political/governmental experience?

"I worked as a sales associate and manager for numerous retail stores in the past. After the birth of our fourth child, I wanted to stay home and raise them. When they were all in school, I started an online business that I grew into a wholesale business.

"More recently I became a precinct committee person. I have also volunteered for numerous candidates and their campaigns in Newberg and Yamhill County over the years."

District 6

The District 2 race pits incumbent Stephanie Findley and challenger Derek Carmon.

Stephanie Findley

What have you learned during your short time on the council?

"I have learned so much in the last four years. Municipal government is dynamic and complex and relies on the people at the helm to be inquisitive and communicative with one another. I've learned a lot about how to ask questions in a way that elicits the most information possible and to really pay attention to how seemingly independent decisions impact all of the systems within the organization. The learning curve has been very steep because of the intricate work that all of the departments do, and it has been a pleasure to learn from the experts in each of the departments."

Why do you want to continue your term on the council?

"I have truly enjoyed my time on the council, problem solving is a particular skill and I have been able to stretch that while contributing to the community that I love so much. I feel that I can continue to lend measured, common-sense input to decision-making at the city level and I have a foundation of good relationships with staff and residents to plan for the future of Newberg."

What is the primary function of a city councilor?

"City councilors are tasked with setting goals for municipal government, providing direction for departments by way of the city manager, making fiscal decisions and being a good representative for the constituents. Council is a very important piece in the checks and balances system of government and is responsible for the legislative powers of the city."

Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"I have worked very hard in the past four years to make balanced and reasoned decisions on behalf of the residents of Newberg. I am committed to spending my time on council listening to both residents and experts on each issue and being thoughtful and deliberate in my decision-making to provide the very best for our city. I will not take PAC money and am not influenced by the current political climate that has allowed outside money to seep into local government races making them a target for personal political gain and partisan ideologies."

What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"The city of Newberg has seen an increase in very large projects recently with urban renewal, water rights and a new groundwater treatment plant, among others. It will be a challenge for the council to balance growth with the needs of current residents while staying fiscally responsible. Council needs to communicate now more than ever with our residents about what our future looks like and how to best get there and to listen closely to the wants and needs of our neighbors. Given the current political issues it is imperative that the council stay within the scope of their job and not be influenced into overstepping their authority. Newberg truly is a 'Great Place to Grow' and it is up to the council to maintain that standard at all times."

Derek Carmon, 46

What is the primary function of a city councilor?

"A councilor's primary function is to work with the rest of the councilors and mayor to set policy for the city. The council works with the city manager and receives guidance from the city attorney to accomplish this, even though they are employed by the council."

Why are you a better choice than your opponents?

"I believe my experience in the military and law enforcement has provided me the type of training necessary to lead. Working in both of these environments has also provided me with a great opportunity to be a problem solver while working with many different cultures. This, coupled with growing up biracial in a poor, broken home, has provided me with multiple lenses in which to view the world. I bring diversity to the council."

What do you see as the main issues the council will face in the coming year?

"One main issue I can see the council wrestling with is the issue of homelessness. I know that car camping is being discussed and there will likely be a vote on a charter amendment from the Kids Not Camps initiative."

What has the council done well and what does it need to improve upon?

"The council appears to have done well with the hiring of the current city manager. The council has needed to address the municipal charges and the system development charges and has failed to do so. Water bills are astronomical and the SDCs have stifled growth. The councilors should have made improvements to the spending authorization of the city manager and provided better guidance to the budget committee, which they serve on."

Is there a particular issue that caused you to file for the position?

"The aforementioned topics are what caused me to want to serve Newberg. I will incorporate upstream solutions for homelessness, reduce water fees, maintain and attract businesses. I will be a good steward of taxpayer dollars."

Do you have family in Newberg?

"Besides my wife and three daughters, my mother, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and in-laws also live here in town."

Please give our readers a brief synopsis of your employment background and your political/governmental experience?

"I have worked for the Portland Police Bureau for 17.5 years. I am currently assigned to our training division as an armorer. I currently have additional obligations to the crisis negotiation team and the public information office. I am a field training officer for new hires, a control tactics instructor, a patrol procedures Instructor and a firearms instructor. I have previously taught classes at, and hold an advanced police certificate, through the Department of Public Safety and Standards. Prior to that I was an officer for the city of Tigard for 5.5 years, working patrol after serving in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence specialist for four years."

