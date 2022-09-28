ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Newberg, Project Oasis awarded for community impact

By Pamplin Media Group
Despite the turmoil Newberg has faced over the last year, no one can claim the community is lacking in do-gooders.

The small town's best qualities were on full display during the annual SEDCOR (Strategic Economic Development Corporation) Awards on Sept. 14, when the city of Newberg and local nonprofit Project Oasis received recognition for their service to the community.

Project Oasis, a childcare facility that provides working parents affordable childcare, won the Outstanding Public/Private Partnership Award. Its public-private model serves an example for other communities and employers experiencing daycare scarcities, SEDCOR officials said.

The city of Newberg received the Community Leadership Award for its quick acquisition of the former Rite-Aid building for DCI, a local dental equipment manufacturer, after a fire decimated its previous residence. Because of city staff, DCI swiftly returned to production and maintained its employee base.

SEDCOR is a nonprofit that seeks to sustain and grow economic prosperity in the Mid-Willamette Valley. SEDCOR's annual awards ceremony honors businesses from myriad industries in Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties that made a significant impact on the region. This year, the event took place at the Salem Convention Center, with more than 200 businesses in attendance.

Other award recipients included Monmouth's GSE Quality Seed, who won Agri-Business of the Year; Stayton's Siegmund Excavation and Construction/Allied Rock, who won Business Partner of Year; Aumsville's Blazer Industries and Salem's K &E Excavating, who the Community Serve Award; Salem's Chomp! Chocolate, who won Entrepreneur of the Year; and Freres Engineered Wood, who won the award for 100 Years of Innovation.

