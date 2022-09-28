ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Distractify

Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Black People#Racism#Tmz#Mpd#Netflix And Co#M O
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Who Was Tony Hughes, Jeffrey Dahmer's 12th Victim, and Where Are His Family Today?

Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes (far right) Jeffrey Dahmer's shocking crimes are at the center of Netflix's new limited series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Though mountains of documentaries, podcasts, and written media have extensively covered the murders committed by the serial killer, the latest Evan Peters-led Ryan Murphy project puts forth a dramatized account of the crimes, presented in part through the victims' points of view. Episode six of the 10-part scripted series, titled "Silence," delves into Tony Hughes's (played by Rodney Burford) death at the hands of the Milwaukee Monster, who killed, sexually assaulted his victims' corpses, preserved them, and sometimes consumed their dismembered organs. Given that aspects of the show are fictionalized, viewers may be curious about how much of what they see in the series is accurate to real-life events. Read ahead to learn more about who Hughes, Dahmer's 12th of 17 known victims, really was.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 10 Recap: Death Sentence

According to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this is how Jeffrey Dahmer, the most infamous serial killer in American history, accepts his fate: not with a bang, but a murmur. Given that this is the tone of voice through which he lived his entire miserable life, it doesn’t come as a surprise. But its matter-of-factness is still striking, still somehow more disturbing than if he’d made a big fuss. After all he’s done, after all he’s put people through, when he’s finally staring death in the face himself, it’s just… “…’kay.”
TV SERIES
105.5 The Fan

Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?

True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy