Yanks’ Holmes likely out until Division Series; Britton hurt
NEW YORK (AP)Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes received a cortisone injection for inflammation in his right rotator cuff and likely won’t pitch again until the Division Series starts on Oct. 11. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest injury to his banged-up bullpen after Friday night’s 2-1 loss to...
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP)Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, Angels beat Athletics 4-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. The two-way phenom almost topped them all Thursday night. The reigning AL MVP pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on winning the first game of a crucial three-game series with the New York Mets. That being said, he sure is glad the Atlanta Braves took the opener. “To get the first one is huge and...
Mickey: Cowboys rushing to Washington
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have racked off two straight wins thanks to the play of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. It will be another week with Rush under center as Dak continues to recover from his broken thumb, and Dallas is comfortable to roll with number ten against another division rival. The Cowboys travel […]
