u.today

Ripple Partner Releases Sensational Appeal to Court and SEC, Here's What It Says

Ripple's important partner I-Remit, a Philippines-based cross-border remittance company, has issued a brief in support of the crypto company and XRP in a lawsuit initiated by the SEC. In addition to issuing an official statement on the situation, the company has asked the court to include it in its final decision.
u.today

How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry

A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbi#Treasury Management#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sbi Holdings#Odl#Sec#Cbdc
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
u.today

Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding

The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
CNBC

India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
Money

What is a Crypto Wallet?

Crypto wallets are digital tools or physical devices meant to safeguard access to your digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Wallets are able to locate your crypto on the blockchain and receive transactions from others by using distinct codes. Like exchanges, these tools are an essential component of the crypto ecosystem that users should familiarize themselves with before or as they begin to invest in this type of asset.
u.today

"Amazon SHIB Burner" Sets Record by Destroying Highest Monthly Amount This Year

crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding

Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
u.today

IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details

tokenist.com

SoftBank Vision Fund to Lay Off 30% of Global Workforce

Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. SoftBank’s Vision Fund is reducing its global workforce by a whopping 30%, Bloomberg reports. The decision comes after SoftBank boss Masayoshi Son said the group plans to reassess its size and structure as a part of its efforts to cut costs after a record loss in the June quarter.
coinjournal.net

Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios

Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
