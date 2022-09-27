Read full article on original website
Ellis Lakeview Repairs Stall Again As Owner Stops Work, Falls $555,000 Behind On Bills, Court-Appointed Property Manager Says
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment stopped its court-appointed property manager from making needed repairs, has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for finished work and is at least months away from resolving the building’s numerous issues, officials said Tuesday. Residents of the...
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
nypressnews.com
State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care
Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District
CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive ‘by end of 2022’
Property tax bills should land in mailboxes across Cook County around the same time as holiday cards, with second installment payments expected to come due before the end of the year, county officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
Cook Co. judge approves $100M class action settlement against Google
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get a check from Google after a Cook County judge approved a $100 million class action settlement.Those who filed claims will receive about $154 each. The payout settles a lawsuit over Google's face grouping tool. The plaintiffs argued the tool violated Illinois privacy laws.
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
Parents worry new CPS high school on Near South Side will drain resources from others
Chicago Public Schools has pulled a proposal to spend $120 million on a new high school for the Near South Side, a surprise move right before a vote was to be held.
Chicago’s High Property Taxes Pay for Squeezed Retiree Benefits
In the 2022 fiscal year, more than 80% of (municipal) property taxes collected went toward city employee pensions, according to an analysis from the watchdog Civic Federation -- an unusually high share that has nearly doubled since 2013 and makes Chicago “unique” among US cities, said Justin Marlowe, a public finance research professor at the University of Chicago.
wjol.com
Judge Approves Google Settlement
(Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP) A Cook County judge is granting final approval of Google’s 100-million-dollar class-action settlement over violations of state privacy law. The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of the payout could receive checks for about 154-dollars each. The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app. Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th of this year may be eligible for payment.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
Historic Long Grove bridge, hit yet again, leaves another box truck crumpled
Long Grove’s historic covered bridge, long a magnet for trucks too big to pass, was hit again on Monday. The 116-year-old bridge, renamed the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, has been hit more than 30 times in recent years.
