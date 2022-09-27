ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

nypressnews.com

State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care

Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
ILLINOIS STATE
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District

CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Chicago’s High Property Taxes Pay for Squeezed Retiree Benefits

In the 2022 fiscal year, more than 80% of (municipal) property taxes collected went toward city employee pensions, according to an analysis from the watchdog Civic Federation -- an unusually high share that has nearly doubled since 2013 and makes Chicago “unique” among US cities, said Justin Marlowe, a public finance research professor at the University of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Judge Approves Google Settlement

(Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP) A Cook County judge is granting final approval of Google’s 100-million-dollar class-action settlement over violations of state privacy law. The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of the payout could receive checks for about 154-dollars each. The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app. Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th of this year may be eligible for payment.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
CHICAGO, IL

