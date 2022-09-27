Read full article on original website
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall
"These cameras are not there because of safety," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Wu’s House modifies parking proposal to Palos Park council
Wu’s House restaurant was rejected once in a bid for extra parking space, but is trying again. The eatery, which is located at 12300 S. LaGrange Road, is seeking an extra 82 spots — many on land next to the business. Citizens expressed concerns during a Plan Commission meeting and the request was shot down by a unanimous 4-0 vote, according to Commissioner Mike Wade.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Owner of Yorktown Center plans to tear it down
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The owner of Yorktown Center in Lombard is moving forward with plans to tear down the mall and build an apartment complex in its place. Crain’s reports the plan includes construction of hundreds of apartments on the 1.4 million-square-foot property. California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and local construction firm Synergy Construction hope to break ground on the project next spring with completion scheduled for 2025.
Central Illinois Proud
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
Jackson Park traffic to be reconfigured for 3 weeks for construction of new underpasses
Some changes to Hayes and Cornell drives and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin on Monday, Oct. 3, and last for around three weeks to accommodate construction of two pedestrian underpasses at the intersection of Hayes and Cornell in Jackson Park. Hayes between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell will be...
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
thelansingjournal.com
Fitness, smoothies, and massages; new gas station on Torrence – Planning and Zoning agenda 9/28/22
LANSING, Ill. (September 25, 2022) – All residents are welcome to attend Planning and Zoning Board meetings. The Planning and Zoning Board meets as needed, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion. Meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Municipal Court Complex (Lansing Police Department), 2710 170th Street.
oakpark.com
Giving up on granite
There is inevitably some face-saving underway. As Oak Park prepares to remove the granite pavers that constitute the crosswalks at Marion Street and South Boulevard and replace them with fancy-colored concrete the word from village government is that no one could have predicted the volume of the car traffic at the corner.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Daily Northwestern
Edzo’s Burger Shop returns with a soft reopening, revitalized interior
Edzo’s Burger Shop relaunched operations earlier this month following seven months behind closed doors. After closing temporarily in February due to COVID-19 restrictions and slow business with winter weather, the restaurant soft launched a new menu, refurbished interior and new services. Founder and owner Eddie Lakin said he decided...
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
fox32chicago.com
City-owned lots to be transformed into affordable housing
CHICAGO - Sixteen city-owned vacant lots in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will be redeveloped into affordable single-family homes. This is part of an initiative to expand homeownership options in the neighborhood. Each house will be sold for about $250,000. Meanwhile, factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse were made...
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes LaSalle Street changes, including affordable housing
As workers return to the office, Chicago is trying to figure out the future of LaSalle Street.
blockclubchicago.org
How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List
CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
Fast Casual
Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location
Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
