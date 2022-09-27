ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Comments / 0

Related
chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Wu’s House modifies parking proposal to Palos Park council

Wu’s House restaurant was rejected once in a bid for extra parking space, but is trying again. The eatery, which is located at 12300 S. LaGrange Road, is seeking an extra 82 spots — many on land next to the business. Citizens expressed concerns during a Plan Commission meeting and the request was shot down by a unanimous 4-0 vote, according to Commissioner Mike Wade.
PALOS PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Owner of Yorktown Center plans to tear it down

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The owner of Yorktown Center in Lombard is moving forward with plans to tear down the mall and build an apartment complex in its place. Crain’s reports the plan includes construction of hundreds of apartments on the 1.4 million-square-foot property. California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and local construction firm Synergy Construction hope to break ground on the project next spring with completion scheduled for 2025.
LOMBARD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skokie, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Skokie, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Fitness, smoothies, and massages; new gas station on Torrence – Planning and Zoning agenda 9/28/22

LANSING, Ill. (September 25, 2022) – All residents are welcome to attend Planning and Zoning Board meetings. The Planning and Zoning Board meets as needed, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion. Meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Municipal Court Complex (Lansing Police Department), 2710 170th Street.
LANSING, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Traffic Congestion#Mixed Use Development#Public Use#The Skokie Village Board#Touhy Avenues
oakpark.com

Giving up on granite

There is inevitably some face-saving underway. As Oak Park prepares to remove the granite pavers that constitute the crosswalks at Marion Street and South Boulevard and replace them with fancy-colored concrete the word from village government is that no one could have predicted the volume of the car traffic at the corner.
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Edzo’s Burger Shop returns with a soft reopening, revitalized interior

Edzo’s Burger Shop relaunched operations earlier this month following seven months behind closed doors. After closing temporarily in February due to COVID-19 restrictions and slow business with winter weather, the restaurant soft launched a new menu, refurbished interior and new services. Founder and owner Eddie Lakin said he decided...
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

City-owned lots to be transformed into affordable housing

CHICAGO - Sixteen city-owned vacant lots in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will be redeveloped into affordable single-family homes. This is part of an initiative to expand homeownership options in the neighborhood. Each house will be sold for about $250,000. Meanwhile, factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse were made...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List

CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
CHICAGO, IL
Fast Casual

Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location

Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
OAK BROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy