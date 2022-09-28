Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Conservative Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target for the Year 2030, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars within eight years under the assumption that people will continue to flock to the leading digital asset. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s diminishing returns have...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says One Altcoin That’s Exploded 120% This Month Is About To Nuke – Here’s His Target
A widely followed digital asset trader and analyst is predicting a massive fall in price for a heavily traded cryptocurrency. Pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that the original utility token of the collapsed Luna ecosystem, Luna Classic (LUNC), is “going to nuke.”
