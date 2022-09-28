ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
