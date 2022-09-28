Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets preseason: Chinakhov stands out in loss to St. Louis Blues
After getting two goals by Yegor Chinakhov, the Blue Jackets allowed four unanswered goals in a 4-2 loss Thursday at the St. Louis Blues. Chinakhov scored in the first and second period to give Columbus a 2-0 lead, but St. Louis stormed back to win on goals by Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Bortuzzo, Hugh McGing and Niko Mikkola. ...
atozsports.com
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov Gets Net for Maple Leafs, Potential Third Line on Display Against Senators, Where to Watch
With just four pre-season games remaining for the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he is going to give goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov full starts the rest of the way, beginning with Samsonov against the Ottawa Senators in Belleville on Friday. Murray and Samsonov have each...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Jets Preseason Win vs. the Senators – 9/27/22
The Winnipeg Jets played their first home preseason game on Tuesday night, defeating the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3. The lineup consisted of many veterans and young bottom-six forwards, and Connor Hellebuyck played all 60 minutes in the crease, making 24 saves in his first game of 2022-23.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Reports pour cool water on Chychrun to Oilers, Canucks part ways with Rachel Doerrie and more
To be frank, this is a mistake and could be a missed opportunity for the Oilers. I like Philp Broberg as a prospect quite a bit and think he has a solid ceiling as a good second-pairing defenceman down the road. We don’t, however, know if this is even attainable for Broberg as a prospect.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames assign 11 players to the AHL’s Wranglers
In advance of Friday’s pre-season game in Edmonton, the Calgary Flames have made another round of cuts. The club announced that they’ve assigned 11 players to their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. Headed to the AHL camp are goaltenders Brad Arvanitis and Daniil Chechelev, defencemen Josh Brook, Simon...
NHL
Predators Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series
Nashville, Tenn. (September 30, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8. Nashville's 27-player...
Yardbarker
Evan Rodrigues Might Be Avalanche’s Secret Weapon
Nathan MacKinnon’s new contract was easily the biggest deal of the offseason for the Colorado Avalanche. But there was another contract that flew under the radar a bit. The Avs brought in forward Evan Rodrigues on a one-year, $2 million deal late in free agency that could be a boon for a team with some uncertainty on its second line.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Foligno Studnicka, & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Anton Stralman has impressed early at camp and has many believing he will earn himself a contract for the 2022-23 season. In other news, Nick Foligno is ready for a bounce back after a disappointing first season with the Bruins. Another looking for somewhat of a bounce back is Jack Studnicka, who realizes time is running out to impress management. Last but not least, Fabian Lysell appears to have a real shot at being on the opening night roster.
Yardbarker
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. This move makes plenty of sense for the Coyotes, who prior to appeared to be heading into the season with Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov, a duo who have combined for just 58 career games at the NHL level. Of course, Johansson isn’t much more experienced himself, having only appeared in 32 games, but at this time appears to be a significant upgrade over Prosvetov.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
theScore
Dumba talks 'Black Ice' doc, beware Flames' D corps, and goalie goals
Toward the end of "Black Ice," a new documentary examining the role of Black players in Canadian hockey, Wayne Simmonds addresses a group of young skaters huddled in front of him and hanging on to his every word. "Some people don't want us to play this sport," the Toronto Maple...
