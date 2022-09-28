In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Anton Stralman has impressed early at camp and has many believing he will earn himself a contract for the 2022-23 season. In other news, Nick Foligno is ready for a bounce back after a disappointing first season with the Bruins. Another looking for somewhat of a bounce back is Jack Studnicka, who realizes time is running out to impress management. Last but not least, Fabian Lysell appears to have a real shot at being on the opening night roster.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO