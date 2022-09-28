KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is celebrating Customer Service Week from October 3-7, with a proclamation read by Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 3 at the City of Kingman Main Complex front entrance. Customer Service Week is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it, with these goals: boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do, and raise awareness of the value of customer service. President George Bush issued the first proclamation observing this week in 1992.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO