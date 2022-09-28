Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Patriots swept at home by Trivium
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity volleyball team was swept Wednesday night on their home court by Trivium Prep. The Patriots kept up with the Knights at the beginning of the first set and nearly gained the lead, but fell behind and lost 25-15. "We were...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Take in a tribute to Bob Seger in Laughlin, shop the farmers market, attend an animal blessing or have a laugh with Mohave Comedy in Bullhead City and visit an alpaca ranch in Kingman this weekend. • The Sam Morrison Band pays tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet...
Mohave Daily News
Underground fault blamed for outage
BULLHEAD CITY — An underground fault is being blamed for an outage that left more than 2,300 Mohave Electric Cooperative members without power for more than two hours Monday night. According to MEC, the outage occurred at 7:10 p.m., beginning with an electrical fault in the underground feeder line...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Come to the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 being held in October 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having their Halloween Carnival 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m. (Arizona Time) on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event will be held inside Fire Station 81, located at 1451...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Golden Valley man killed in crash￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A single vehicle traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Officers responded at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, September 25 to the incident on Highway 68, just north of the Laughlin Bridge. “A vehicle headed southbound on highway 68 somehow lost control, crashed into the guard rail...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured in a Wednesday, September 29 residential structure fire in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 1:33 to the incident in the 3900 block of Suffock Avenue. Hoke said an occupant and a pet dog had safely...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman to celebrate Customer Service Week
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is celebrating Customer Service Week from October 3-7, with a proclamation read by Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 3 at the City of Kingman Main Complex front entrance. Customer Service Week is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it, with these goals: boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do, and raise awareness of the value of customer service. President George Bush issued the first proclamation observing this week in 1992.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead, Laughlin observe National Night Out￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Historically—and currently—the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve has been a roller coaster. To help build bridges within the communities they serve, since 1984, law enforcement and other first responders across the United States—as well as US territories and military bases—have hosted National Night Out. What began with an estimated 400 communities in 23 states has blossomed into 16,000 communities and an expected attendance of 38 million.
Mohave Daily News
Farmers Market on tap Oct. 1
BULLHEAD CITY — A new season of themed Bullhead City Farmers Markets will kick off Oct. 1 with the Pumpkin Patch Market. The Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95. “There’s something for everyone at the Bullhead City Farmers Market,”...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cobb prepares to leave office after eight years of service￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man allegedly torches his own home￼
KINGMAN – A distressed Kingman man reportedly torched his own house. Public safety officials responded at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, September 23 to a residential structure fire reported in the 3900 block of Lindsey Avenue. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said arriving officers made contact with Mark Schey, 63,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
PRV maintenance allows BHC to keep water on during well failure
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Utilities is investing $20,000 in an emergency repair to a well that serves homes and businesses along Highway 95 from 1st Street to 7th Street. Bullhead City Utilities Staff became aware of an issue affecting the well the morning of Monday, September 26, at 5 a.m. when the City’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system issued a motor fault alarm. An immediate investigation into the problem discovered the motor in the well’s submersible pump had failed, preventing the well from producing water.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man completes suicide at KPD
KINGMAN – Authorities report that a local resident shot and killed himself in the Kingman Police Department (KPD) parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said an attorney arranged for the man to drive to the KPD on Andy Devine Avenue regarding “his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
4,000 fentanyl pills confiscated during traffic stop￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Two Kingman residents were arrested when drugs were seized from the vehicle they occupied during a September 27 traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers with area agencies and the MAGNET task force confiscated approximately 4,000 counterfeit M-30 blue pills containing fentanyl.
