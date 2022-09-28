Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance
A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
PETS・
Comments / 0