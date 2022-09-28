Read full article on original website
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels after an inmate escaped from an Indian Springs prison on Sept. 23. Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Friday morning that he had “requested and received” Daniels’ resignation, effective...
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
pvtimes.com
Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada
After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
2news.com
Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October
Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
Nevada casinos hit over $1B in wins in August
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos hit over $1 billion again in the month of August, finishing out the summer with a year-over-year increase. Nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total win revenue of $1.2 billion last month, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The wins amounted to a 3.5% increase compared to an August […]
What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees in the state. Currently, Nevada has a two-tiered minimum wage system: The minimum wage allowed for employees who are offered qualifying health insurance is $1 less per hour than the minimum wage rate allowed for employees […] The post What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
KOLO TV Reno
Blue Angels fly with local counselor ahead of Aviation Roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Angels are back in Northern Nevada ahead of the Aviation Roundup. Prior to hitting the skies over the weekend, they flew with a school counselor at Virginia City High School. Caren Baum was chosen to fly with them because of her work with kids...
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Bombmaker’s escape from life sentence at Nevada prison went undetected for 4 days
The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately,” the governor’s office...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
pvtimes.com
Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years
Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
Post Register
Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
knpr
Educator is first Indigenous woman to run for congressional seat in Nevada
There’s little new about the upcoming midterm elections this November. The process is, as always, virtually unchanging. But the thing about this race that is different than in years past are some of the faces that are in it. Elizabeth Mercedes Krause’s run for Nevada’s second congressional district marks...
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
