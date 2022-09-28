The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.

