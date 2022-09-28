Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cobb prepares to leave office after eight years of service￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC reopens pool bathrooms after emergency renovations ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City will reopen bathroom and locker room facilities at the municipal pool Thursday, September 29, after making emergency renovations during the summer. City staff discovered significant termite damage to the roof of the building during routine maintenance in the late spring. “The...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead, Laughlin observe National Night Out￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Historically—and currently—the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve has been a roller coaster. To help build bridges within the communities they serve, since 1984, law enforcement and other first responders across the United States—as well as US territories and military bases—have hosted National Night Out. What began with an estimated 400 communities in 23 states has blossomed into 16,000 communities and an expected attendance of 38 million.
12news.com
Arizona man spent decades stealing identities. Now a judge's ordered him to pay $1.3M in restitution
PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution after he spent decades using stolen identities to obtain Social Security benefits. John Logan Capps III, 71, of Fort Mohave has pleaded guilty to stealing government funds and was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Take in a tribute to Bob Seger in Laughlin, shop the farmers market, attend an animal blessing or have a laugh with Mohave Comedy in Bullhead City and visit an alpaca ranch in Kingman this weekend. • The Sam Morrison Band pays tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man completes suicide at KPD
KINGMAN – Authorities report that a local resident shot and killed himself in the Kingman Police Department (KPD) parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said an attorney arranged for the man to drive to the KPD on Andy Devine Avenue regarding “his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation.”
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Come to the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 being held in October 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having their Halloween Carnival 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m. (Arizona Time) on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event will be held inside Fire Station 81, located at 1451...
Judge orders new look at 1-year-old’s death, rejects January indictment
A 28-year-old Arizona man who was indicted in January after a 1-year-old boy's death is now waiting to see if a new grand jury will indict him
Mohave Daily News
Farmers Market on tap Oct. 1
BULLHEAD CITY — A new season of themed Bullhead City Farmers Markets will kick off Oct. 1 with the Pumpkin Patch Market. The Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95. “There’s something for everyone at the Bullhead City Farmers Market,”...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fentanyl seized in Bullhead residence bust
BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been seized by the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET). Detectives were conducting follow-up on some information they received about narcotic activity occurring at a residence in the 900 block of Ramar Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured in a Wednesday, September 29 residential structure fire in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 1:33 to the incident in the 3900 block of Suffock Avenue. Hoke said an occupant and a pet dog had safely...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man allegedly torches his own home￼
KINGMAN – A distressed Kingman man reportedly torched his own house. Public safety officials responded at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, September 23 to a residential structure fire reported in the 3900 block of Lindsey Avenue. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said arriving officers made contact with Mark Schey, 63,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
4,000 fentanyl pills confiscated during traffic stop￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Two Kingman residents were arrested when drugs were seized from the vehicle they occupied during a September 27 traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers with area agencies and the MAGNET task force confiscated approximately 4,000 counterfeit M-30 blue pills containing fentanyl.
An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys
The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
Mohave Daily News
Patriots swept at home by Trivium
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity volleyball team was swept Wednesday night on their home court by Trivium Prep. The Patriots kept up with the Knights at the beginning of the first set and nearly gained the lead, but fell behind and lost 25-15. "We were...
Suspects accused of stabbing mother, daughter after fight in Arizona gas station parking lot
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter at a gas station early Sunday morning. According to Bullhead City police, the mother and daughter were stabbed in the parking lot of a gas station off of US-95 at around 12:40 a.m. The daughter, a 28-year-old […]
zachnews.net
News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
