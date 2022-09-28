Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman to celebrate Customer Service Week
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is celebrating Customer Service Week from October 3-7, with a proclamation read by Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins at 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 3 at the City of Kingman Main Complex front entrance. Customer Service Week is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it, with these goals: boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do, and raise awareness of the value of customer service. President George Bush issued the first proclamation observing this week in 1992.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Take in a tribute to Bob Seger in Laughlin, shop the farmers market, attend an animal blessing or have a laugh with Mohave Comedy in Bullhead City and visit an alpaca ranch in Kingman this weekend. • The Sam Morrison Band pays tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead, Laughlin observe National Night Out￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Historically—and currently—the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve has been a roller coaster. To help build bridges within the communities they serve, since 1984, law enforcement and other first responders across the United States—as well as US territories and military bases—have hosted National Night Out. What began with an estimated 400 communities in 23 states has blossomed into 16,000 communities and an expected attendance of 38 million.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC reopens pool bathrooms after emergency renovations ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City will reopen bathroom and locker room facilities at the municipal pool Thursday, September 29, after making emergency renovations during the summer. City staff discovered significant termite damage to the roof of the building during routine maintenance in the late spring. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Come to the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 being held in October 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having their Halloween Carnival 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m. (Arizona Time) on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event will be held inside Fire Station 81, located at 1451...
SignalsAZ
Kingman Launches New Customer Payment Portal
The City of Kingman is excited to launch a new payment portal for Utility Billing and other payment customers. The new payment portal accepts the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like pay-by-phone, Google and Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. It also allows customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured in a Wednesday, September 29 residential structure fire in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 1:33 to the incident in the 3900 block of Suffock Avenue. Hoke said an occupant and a pet dog had safely...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cobb prepares to leave office after eight years of service￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
RELATED PEOPLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fentanyl seized in Bullhead residence bust
BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been seized by the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET). Detectives were conducting follow-up on some information they received about narcotic activity occurring at a residence in the 900 block of Ramar Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Golden Valley man killed in crash￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A single vehicle traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Officers responded at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, September 25 to the incident on Highway 68, just north of the Laughlin Bridge. “A vehicle headed southbound on highway 68 somehow lost control, crashed into the guard rail...
thestandardnewspaper.online
4,000 fentanyl pills confiscated during traffic stop￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Two Kingman residents were arrested when drugs were seized from the vehicle they occupied during a September 27 traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers with area agencies and the MAGNET task force confiscated approximately 4,000 counterfeit M-30 blue pills containing fentanyl.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man completes suicide at KPD
KINGMAN – Authorities report that a local resident shot and killed himself in the Kingman Police Department (KPD) parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said an attorney arranged for the man to drive to the KPD on Andy Devine Avenue regarding “his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mohave Daily News
Patriots swept at home by Trivium
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity volleyball team was swept Wednesday night on their home court by Trivium Prep. The Patriots kept up with the Knights at the beginning of the first set and nearly gained the lead, but fell behind and lost 25-15. "We were...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man allegedly torches his own home￼
KINGMAN – A distressed Kingman man reportedly torched his own house. Public safety officials responded at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, September 23 to a residential structure fire reported in the 3900 block of Lindsey Avenue. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said arriving officers made contact with Mark Schey, 63,...
Suspects accused of stabbing mother, daughter after fight in Arizona gas station parking lot
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter at a gas station early Sunday morning. According to Bullhead City police, the mother and daughter were stabbed in the parking lot of a gas station off of US-95 at around 12:40 a.m. The daughter, a 28-year-old […]
fox10phoenix.com
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
Comments / 1