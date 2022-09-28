ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IMF urges UK to "re-evaluate" tax cuts on inflation concerns

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEz1w_0iDFKEU500

LONDON — (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has urged the U.K. government to “reevaluate” a package of unfunded tax cuts that it says may fuel inflation and are likely to increase economic inequality.

The value of the pound sagged Wednesday morning after the rare IMF warning to a Group of Seven economy, trading at under $1.07.

Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng was meeting Wednesday with executives from investment banks as the Conservative government seeks to soothe markets

The government of Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday unveiled a 45 billion-pound ($48 billion) package of tax cuts in an effort to spur economic growth. But the plan wasn’t accompanied by spending cuts, or even an independent cost estimate, raising concerns that it would swell government debt and add to inflation that is already running at close to a 40-year high.

“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the U.K., we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” the IMF said in a statement. “Furthermore, the nature of the U.K. measures will likely increase inequality.”

The British pound fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar of $1.0373 on Monday amid investor concern about the government’s policies. The Bank of England on Monday sought to stabilize markets, saying that it was prepared to raise interest rates “as much as needed” to rein in inflation. But the bank's next scheduled meeting is not until November, and the lack of immediate action did little to bolster the pound.

The British currency is still down 4% since Friday, and pound has fallen 20% against the dollar in the past year.

The turmoil is already having real-world effects, with British mortgage lenders pulling hundreds of offers from the market amid expectations the Bank of England will sharply boost interest rates to offset the inflationary impact of the pound’s recent slide.

The U.K. government says it will set out a more detailed fiscal plan and independent analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility on Nov. 23.

“The Nov. 23 budget will present an early opportunity for the U.K. government to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high income earners,” the IMF said.

In response, the U.K. Treasury said the government was “focused on growing the economy to raise living standards for everyone.”

The November statement will set out further details of the government’s plan and ensure that debt falls as a share of gross domestic product “in the medium term,” a spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Green Party calls for wealth tax to ‘create more equal society’

The Green Party has said its call for a wealth tax on the richest 1% in the country is to “make our society more equal”.At the party’s annual conference in Harrogate, co-leader Carla Denyer outlined an emergency £75 billion tax package targeting polluters and the country’s wealthiest individuals.The money would be used to fund a nationwide insulation and renewable energy programme, the party has said.Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the policy could remedy some of the “economic chaos” wreaked by the Government’s mini-budget.He also accused Labour of “going nowhere near far enough” on green measures...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

Wall Street opens lower, heading for another month of losses

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street again, on pace to close out another losing month. The S&P 500 was off 0.5% in the early going Friday. The benchmark index is heading for its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter. Bond markets were showing more calm than they had recently, as bond yields relaxed. Nike stock plunged to one of the worst losses on Wall Street after it said it had to slash prices to clear suddenly bloated inventories.
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

GENEVA — (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020

Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500's worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
STOCKS
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune evasive sub-variants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's own constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's north east Hampshire was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making "excuse after excuse" for failing to stop the dumping by Britain’s privatised water companies.Across the UK’s seas and rivers there has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to Environment Agency's own figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Economic Inequality#Uk#Group#Treasury#Conservative#British#The Bank Of England
WSOC Charlotte

Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that had originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt but withheld because of concerns over human rights abuses. The State Department said it planned...
POTUS
WSOC Charlotte

President Biden denounces 'sham' Russian annexation of Ukrainian lands

WASHINGTON — President Biden sharply denounced Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories, a widely-condemned move that was . “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden said Friday from the White House. As he and other administration officials have done previously, the president described the referenda that Putin used to justify the annexation as a “sham.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
WSOC Charlotte

Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com added warnings on Friday to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following years of pressure from Palestinian officials and human rights groups. The new alert urges customers searching for rentals in Israeli settlements to review their government's travel advisories...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Voices: Everything affects our health – even Trussonomics

This week I gave my inaugural lecture to my first-year medical students. My message was simple: everything affects our health.Who we are, what we do, where we work, who we love, where we come from — all of it. Which is why, as we doomscroll through the bin fire that is our current government and their dogged loyalty to Trussonomics, it is worth considering what all this turmoil means for our health and wellbeing. While the chancellor and prime minister seem hardly bothered with economic forecasts, over at the Inequalities in Health Alliance, we’ve been doing some forecasting of...
HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
Deadline

BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand

Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom.  The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries.  One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.”  Most of...
ASIA
WSOC Charlotte

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY — (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away...
BASKETBALL
WSOC Charlotte

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
110K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy