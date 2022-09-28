Ekeler's Edge: Justin Turner & Saquon Barkley on the toxicity of fantasy football
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon are back from another episode of Ekeler's Edge! The guys discuss the Chargers' disappointing loss to the Jaguars and talk about the team's path forward while dealing with so many injuries.
Austin and Matt also spend time talking with Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who explains the die-hard fantasy football league that he is in with his teammates, and Saquon Barkley, following the Giants loss to the Cowboys on Monday.
01:10 Dealing with the Jags loss
08:00 Justin Turner interview
09:50 Overcoming adversity / injuries
11:40 Dodgers fantasy football league
14:30 Co-managing a team
17:00 How fantasy has changed fans
21:00 Justin’s Dolphins thoughts
22:40 Justin Turner Foundation
26:00 The mentality of sports & social media
31:30 Chargers-Jaguars recap
38:00 Justin Herbert update
39:00 Ask Austin questions
39:30 Time to move on from drafting RBs in the 1st round of fantasy?
46:20 Madden 23 disrespecting Austin
47:55 Austin’s hobbies
51:20 What does it feel like to play in front of a big crowd?
55:20 How are Austin’s fantasy teams doing?
60:30 Saquon Barkley interview
63:00 Returning from injury
64:00 Saquon’s in-season workout routine
67:00 Giants’ culture under Brian Daboll
70:40 Fansgiving Dinner
72:50 Can we start a RB fraternity?
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts
Comments / 0